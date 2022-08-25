An adorable video capturing the interiors of a massive private jet has attracted huge attention on Instagram

The aircraft not only has a beautiful and resplendent interior and exterior there are two bedrooms inside it

The beautiful video of the aircraft has sparked reactions on Instagram as people refer to it as a flying mansion

The interior design of an aircraft has elicited massive reactions on Instagram after it was captured and shared in a video.

In the short but powerful clip, the dazzling interior of the private jet came into full view and got many people talking.

Interesting reactions have trailed the private jet. Photo credit: @insanejets.

Source: Instagram

The private jet has two massive bedrooms and sitting spaces that look like mini-conference rooms.

After the video was shared, social media users were amazed as they took to the comment section to bare their minds.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Instagram users were left telling what they will do or where they will fly to with the aircraft if given the opportunity. See some of the comments below:

@jgw_main said:

"I’d fly to Sydney, Australia from outside of New York City or the longest flight possible so I can fully enjoy and immerse myself in the experience."

@boop14 commented:

"We just own a small jet but it seats nine but we have a couch that sits three or turns into a bed so you can take a nap."

@nedheahuja said:

"Where wont matter when my owner, the owner of this plane will be with me. Do u see the interiors of the plane.. It defines power. It defines control. All will be his decions. Of course he will own me. Make me secure and with him around. Where wont really matter."

@kuunnall._ said:

"Call it flaying house."

@thursday___aug25_2022 commented:

"I’m scared to share where I would go."

Nigerian man converts his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The man who is from Anambra state did the cutting and fitting work by himself and his result amazed many people online.

The transformed car looked exactly like the original version of the Rolls Royce brand.

Source: Legit.ng