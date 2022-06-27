"Why is He Taking It?" Nigerian Man Dances Close to Food Cooler In Church, Scoops Beans and Eats in Video
- A hilarious Nigerian man has been seen behaving in a funny way inside a church while a dance was going on
- The funny man was not just dancing, he made sure he danced close to a place where they kept a cooler of food
- When he danced very close to the cooler said to contain beans mixed with honey, he used his bare hand to scoop some and eat
A Nigerian man has been seen in a hilarious video taking and eating food inside a church while a dance session was going on.
The man made sure he danced close to a place where a cooler of food was kept, and then he opened and used his hand to scoop the food.
Not prepared to stop eating
He was not prepared to leave the food or leaven the place until he was pursued by a group of ladies who seemed to be in charge of the food.
The funny way he used his hand to scoop and eat the food said to be beans mixed with honey has made many people to laugh on social media.
Not only that, the way he opened the cooler and ate the food, and then continued dancing as if nothing happened has generated hilarious comments online.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians on Twitter react
@LumekManuel commented:
"It’s not Jollof, it’s properly mounded mashed beans diluted with pure honey from honey comb and sugar from factory combined with the soothness of firewood or gas and everything under the influence of the Almighty God."
@lamide_black said:
"Nah. That's beans. Jollof would have been outside the church and not inside."
@TheRoyalHerbs reacted:
"It's actually beans apportioned to the side men and women from the love feast. Celestial church does not take foods with pepper or Palm oil inside the church."
@michaelson_001 commented:
"Did you just call this stealing? We all have someone like this in our churches."
Church members do crazy club dance
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some church members were seen dancing wildly inside a church.
While ladies made use of their backsides, men did fast leg works with the speed of light.
The video later went viral and attracted hilarious comments from social media users.
