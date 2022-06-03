A homeless man has expressed his joy after unexpectedly getting a whopping $500 (N207k) from a total stranger

The stranger who approached him to beg for money, returned it and added extra $500 for his kindness

The homeless man while expressing his gratitude advise everyone to be nice at all times because it pays

A homeless man who has been living in the streets for years recently went emotional after a stranger surprised him with $500 (N207,560).

In a video shared by Mdmotivator on Instagram, the man revealed he has been homeless for a while due to hardship.

The stranger had approached him to beg for a little money and without hesitation, he made for his pockets to bring out the money.

Homeless man receives N207k from total stranger in video Photo Credit: @mdmotivator

Source: Instagram

According to him, although he's homeless he believes in helping people so that he can also get help in return.

People react

Samuel JYK_ said:

"You always have a way of making me cry tears of joy and hope each time I watch your videos. God bless you immensely."

Gy studios stated:

"This is really inspiring. Be nice to people so that people can also be nice to you. That's a smart man right there."

Osidu Eme added:

"Love it when people shoe love around. It costs nothing to be nice. If everyone is good this world would definitely be a better place."

Smart Jackson noted:

"This is so awesome and amazing. He couldn't get enough of his good news. His countenance says a lot."

Rose Betty remarked:

"What an amazing video. I wish everyone will learn from this and spread love all around."

Video shows cute moment stranger gave a homeless man in wheelchair triple of his house rent, he wept hard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a homeless beggar in a wheelchair's kindness to a stranger has earned him triple his house rent in a flash.

The physically challenged man identified as Michael became homeless after being unable to pay his rent of $195 (N80k) and resorted to seeking alms on roadsides from passers-by.

Content creator Zachery Dereniowski had accosted the beggar and begged for money to hop on a bus without minding Michael's pitiable state.

Source: Legit.ng