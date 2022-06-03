Homeless Man Gets Emotional after Receiving N207k from Total Stranger in Video
- A homeless man has expressed his joy after unexpectedly getting a whopping $500 (N207k) from a total stranger
- The stranger who approached him to beg for money, returned it and added extra $500 for his kindness
- The homeless man while expressing his gratitude advise everyone to be nice at all times because it pays
A homeless man who has been living in the streets for years recently went emotional after a stranger surprised him with $500 (N207,560).
In a video shared by Mdmotivator on Instagram, the man revealed he has been homeless for a while due to hardship.
The stranger had approached him to beg for a little money and without hesitation, he made for his pockets to bring out the money.
According to him, although he's homeless he believes in helping people so that he can also get help in return.
Young man storms mall to dance, security men 'chase' him, he still dances while walking out in video
People react
Samuel JYK_ said:
"You always have a way of making me cry tears of joy and hope each time I watch your videos. God bless you immensely."
Gy studios stated:
"This is really inspiring. Be nice to people so that people can also be nice to you. That's a smart man right there."
Osidu Eme added:
"Love it when people shoe love around. It costs nothing to be nice. If everyone is good this world would definitely be a better place."
Smart Jackson noted:
"This is so awesome and amazing. He couldn't get enough of his good news. His countenance says a lot."
Rose Betty remarked:
"What an amazing video. I wish everyone will learn from this and spread love all around."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a homeless beggar in a wheelchair's kindness to a stranger has earned him triple his house rent in a flash.
The physically challenged man identified as Michael became homeless after being unable to pay his rent of $195 (N80k) and resorted to seeking alms on roadsides from passers-by.
Content creator Zachery Dereniowski had accosted the beggar and begged for money to hop on a bus without minding Michael's pitiable state.
Source: Legit.ng