Salvation Ministries General Overseer Pastor David Ibiyeomie has stated that lack of integrity is the main reason people fail to get jobs.

In a recent sermon footage shared by @therealchurchgist on Instagram, the pastor argued that the notion that there are no jobs is untrue as jobs are scattered around.

He added that the devil is not to be blamed for people's failure to get jobs but their lack of integrity

"I have said it and I said any builder not getting jobs is not the devil, it's integrity that is your problem.

"All architects, all builders, civil engineers, if you are not getting jobs there's too many jobs.

"It is not because there is no job, you lack integrity,'' he said.

Pastor David said an accountant's qualification is not about having ICAN certification

He corrected the widespread notion that an accountant's qualification is Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) certification.

He said:

"...Anybody who is good and not getting jobs, any accountant not getting jobs lacks integrity

"First qualification for an accountant is integrity, second qualification integrity, third qualification integrity, not ICAN.

"Many people make this mistake. An accountant's qualification is not ICAN. An accountant without integrity is in the clan."

Social media reactions

@emmanuel_onaolamipo said:

"So most of the people that are always get job in Nigeria are the most integrity person? Jesus christ have mercy."

@tonybless2020 said:

"Abeg how much to buy integrity for Nigeria?? Sha na integrity be company when no day abi low salaries abi high cost of living."

@deeejay_baba said:

"Weytin dey pain me pass be say,some pple will still say He is always on point.."

@bigbirdkuti said:

"So the accountants in nigeria with jobs have integrity? In this nigeria. In fact I will argue with this ‘man of god’ that as an accountant if U have integrity u won’t get a job. I understand tho, that to men like this, integrity means to do as they say not doing what is right."

