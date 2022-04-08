A black man has melted hearts on social media with his spirit-lifting display on a busy road abroad

The well-dressed happy fellow burst into sweet moves as he did ballet-like dancing on a pedestrian walkway

His display caught the attention of Oyinbo passers-by who turned back to catch a glimpse of the dancer

A well-dressed black man has been hailed on social media after his lovely dancing on a busy road went viral.

Despite no public music being played, the man could be seen hopping and turning his body on a pedestrian walkway as he did ballet dance moves.

The happy man did ballet dance moves. Photo Credit: @goodnewsmovement

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by @goodnewsmovement on Instagram, the man kept at it despite shocked stares from male and female passers-by.

The fellow who shared the recording seemed to have done it from a moving bus owing to the angle of the clip.

At some point, the man stopped dancing after taking a call.

Explaining the man's action in the video, a netizen said it happened in New York.

@americatru_photography explained:

"So in New York they have this tour bus that that takes you around New York and actors are placed around the route to dance for the bus and or do acrobatics etc."

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the man's happy display

@hollyhelmstetler said:

"Amazing!!! And I just realized I've never had this much energy in my entire life."

@the4winds said:

"I want more of this ❤️How amazing would just walking the streets feel if you could walk, move, dance anything you felt in the moment. Instead staring at down at phones or walking like zombies like we do."

@thehonestbiker said:

"Plot twist, they'd just quit their job and told their boss what they really think of them."

@grimes9232 said:

"Ummm…. I am want to be this guys best friend. How he is loving life you know he would be fun. I love his mood."

@ericabennett0980 said:

"That phone call was his boss asking “ummm, did I just see you dancing past the office?”

