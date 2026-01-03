Anthony Joshua's uncle alleged theft of belongings at accident scene, raising concerns about public behaviour

An uncle of former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has alleged that personal belongings were stolen at the scene of the road accident involving the boxer.

Uncle alleges theft at accident scene

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Adedamola Joshua said the family was disturbed not only by the fatal crash but also by reports of theft at the scene.

“Some Nigerians act badly at accident scenes. When they are supposed to help, you will see them bringing out their phones to make videos and even steal from the victims. That is not right," he said.

He specifically alleged that Anthony Joshua’s mobile phone was taken shortly after the accident.

“We even heard that Anthony Joshua’s phone was stolen during the accident; such attitudes must be discouraged,” he added.

News of crash comes as shock to family

Adedamola Joshua said the family learnt of the accident hours after it occurred, describing the moment as surreal.

“Around 1 pm, one of my church members, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, called to inform me of the accident.

“It sounded so impossible. How can Anthony Joshua be involved in an accident? But it actually happened," he said.

He explained that the boxer had arrived in Nigeria only six hours earlier and was on his way to see family members in Sagamu when the incident occurred.

According to his uncle, Joshua had returned home to spend the festive period quietly with his family, as he often does.

“He could have decided to spend time with influential people, but he said he wanted to be with his family in Sagamu,” he said. “It is really painful that such an incident happened.”

He dismissed suggestions of a planned large family gathering, noting that such meetings had stopped years ago.

Criticism of emergency response

Adedamola Joshua criticised what he described as weak emergency response at the accident scene, calling for improved services on major highways.

“To see Joshua crossing the median after the accident when he was supposed to be on a stretcher was distressing. If it had been abroad, a helicopter would have arrived within minutes," he said.

He urged authorities to deploy ambulances along accident-prone routes rather than focusing solely on routine road checks.

Family praises government intervention

Despite his criticism, the uncle acknowledged the support provided by the government after the incident.

“The government has sincerely done its best. Governors Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu ensured that Joshua received the best medical care. President Bola Tinubu also spoke to him and his parents and assured them of support," he said.

He suggested that prominent national figures should be provided with trained drivers and proper security arrangements whenever they are in the country.

Tragedy casts shadow over festive season

The family said the deaths of Joshua’s friends have deeply affected their mood and celebrations.

“How can you celebrate when your son is in the hospital and two of his friends are being taken back in body bags? It is an incident that has shaken the Joshua family," Adedamola Joshua asked.

Although relieved that the boxer has been discharged from hospital, he said the loss remains overwhelming.

“Our joy would have been unspeakable if his friends had survived too. That loss is a trauma for us," he said.

Uncertainty over impact on boxing career

Addressing speculation about the effect of the crash on Joshua’s career, his uncle said the future remains uncertain.

“Some people are speculating about retirement, but that is all speculation. Our prayer is that he comes out of this trying time stronger than ever," he said.

He concluded by offering condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for strength for all those affected by the tragedy.

Police arrest Anthony Joshua’s driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Joshua on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway was taken into custody by the police.

Confirming the development on Thursday, January 1, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the police public relations officer of the Ogun State Command, said the driver of the Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and his team is currently being held as investigations continue.

Source: Legit.ng