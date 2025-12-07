Boko Haram’s survival has long puzzled Nigerians, but fresh insights revealed how the group built a resilient financial system

Journalist Ahmad Salkida explained that its funding evolved from community donations to criminal enterprises over two decades

His account showed that adaptive financing had kept the insurgency alive despite years of military pressure

Ahmad Salkida, a Nigerian journalist and CEO of Humangle Media, wrote on December 6 that Boko Haram and its splinter faction ISWAP had built a financial system that made it difficult to trace their survival to a single benefactor.

He explained that the group spread its financial roots widely from the beginning.

Community crowdfunding and donations

Salkida reported that between 2002 and 2009, nearly 90 percent of Boko Haram’s revenue came from community-level crowdfunding, Zakat contributions, and occasional lump-sum donations from international groups such as Al-Qaeda.

Bank robberies and ransom payments

As the group transformed into a full insurgency between 2009 and 2014, its funding streams expanded. According to Salkida, Boko Haram relied on bank robberies and ransom payments, while still maintaining public fundraising activities.

Criminal enterprise and trade networks

From 2014 to the present, the journalist stated that Boko Haram had operated more like a criminal-terrorist enterprise. He noted that the organisation drew income from trade networks, taxes and levies imposed on communities, extortion rackets, crop and fish farming, ransom payments, and periodic financial support from the so-called Islamic State.

Adaptive financing model

Salkida emphasised that this adaptive financing model was one of the main reasons Boko Haram and ISWAP had endured despite sustained military pressure.

He wrote:

“#BokoHaram/#ISWAP was built in a way that made it impossible to pin its survival on any single benefactor. From the start, the movement spread its financial roots widely. Between 2002 and 2009, nearly 90 percent of its revenue came from community-level crowdfunding, Zakat, and occasional lump-sum donations from groups like Al-Qaeda. As the group morphed into a full insurgency between 2009 and 2014, its funding streams expanded to include bank robberies and ransom payments alongside continued public fundraising. From 2014 to the present, the organisation has operated more like a criminal-terrorist enterprise, drawing income from trade networks, taxes and levies imposed on communities, extortion rackets, crop and fish farming, ransom payments, and periodic financial support from the ‘Islamic State.’ This adaptive financing model is one of the main reasons the group(s) has endured despite sustained military pressure.”

See the X post below:

