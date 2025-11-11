NAFDAC has issued a public warning over adulterated Japata Alcoholic Bitters found to be laced with cannabis

Laboratory tests revealed the product caused severe harm, including the death of test animals within minutes

Authorities have shut down the production site and launched a manhunt for the company’s owner

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning concerning the safety of Japata Alcoholic Bitters 100ml (all variants), produced by Chigodson International Company Limited, located at No. 30 Edegbami Offor Street, off Destiny Bus Stop, Isheri-Oshun Street, Alimosho LGA, Lagos State.

NAFDAC said it launched an investigation following consumer complaints about the product. Officials visited the production site and collected samples from both the factory and various market locations.

List of Alcoholics Banned by NFADAC After Popular Bitters Killed Mice at Testing Within 5 Minutes

Source: UGC

These samples were sent to the NAFDAC laboratory for testing.

According to the agency, the laboratory results confirmed that the products were adulterated, unwholesome, and unfit for human consumption.

Japata Bitters laced with cannabis, says NAFDAC

NAFDAC revealed that the Japata Alcoholic Bitters, although previously registered, had been altered. The registered version contained only ethanol, but the adulterated product was found to be laced with marijuana or cannabis.

The agency said this version caused severe effects, including altered mental states and psychological issues.

In a disturbing finding, NAFDAC reported that mice used in laboratory tests died within five minutes of exposure to the adulterated product.

The alcohol content in the tainted version was also found to be twice as high as the registered sample. In contrast, the retained samples from the time of registration did not harm the test animals.

The agency confirmed that the production facility had been shut down and that the owner of the company was currently on the run. The matter has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

List of banned alcoholic drinks in Nigeria

NAFDAC also released a list of other banned alcoholic beverages found to be unsafe:

Japata Alcoholic Bitters, 100ml

BOP-Daddy Ginger Liquor, 200ml

Cork & Shoot Alcoholic Bitters, 100ml

One Core Alcoholic Bitters Drink, 100ml

NAFDAC vows continued crackdown on illegal products

NAFDAC stressed that it would continue to raid illegal production outlets and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice under existing laws and regulations.

NAFDAC reassured the public of its commitment to ensuring that only safe medicines and quality food products are available in the market.

It also called on health workers, community and religious leaders, the media, and civil society to help educate the public against buying drugs from street hawkers and unlicensed vendors.

Consumers were further advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC issues public alert over falsified BETACLOX antibiotic

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued Public Alert No. 37/2025, warning Nigerians about a suspected substandard and falsified (SF) pharmaceutical product circulating in the country’s drug supply chain.

The product in question, BETACLOX, a combination of ampicillin and cloxacillin, has been found to contain fraudulent registration details and originates from an unverified source.

According to NAFDAC, the SF BETACLOX was first procured from Gambori Market in Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State, by a distributor based in Kano.

Source: Legit.ng