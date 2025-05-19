Prophet Odumeje received an award recognising his humanitarian work and spiritual impact, described as bringing “tranquillity in the body of Christ"

During the presentation, Odumeje playfully challenged a member to explain the meaning of the word “tranquillity,” sparking laughter

The video of the interaction has gone viral, with fans praising Odumeje’s unique blend of humour and spirituality

A viral video has captured a lighthearted moment during an award presentation involving popular Nigerian cleric Prophet Odumeje.

The prophet amused onlookers as he playfully challenged a member of his congregation to interpret the meaning of the word “tranquillity” inscribed on an award plaque presented to him.

VIDEO: "Wetin Be Succor?" Odumeje Forces Member To Interpret Grammar In Award Plaque Given To Him

Odumeje celebrates miracle with award from ministry

During the ceremony, Odumeje received an award titled “Award of Excellency” from the Chiban Essential Service to a Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha.

The accolade recognised him as an “uncommon global philanthropist” and honoured his “God-fearing integrity, commitment, charity, love and tranquillity in the body of Christ.”

Odumeje responded with delight, thanking the organisation for the recognition of his humanitarian efforts and spiritual impact.

Prophet quizzes member on ‘tranquillity’

The jovial mood intensified when Odumeje, known for his playful interactions, asked a member of the audience to explain the meaning of “tranquillity” as it appeared on the plaque.

“What is ‘tranquillity’? Why don’t you like peace? I want to know,” the prophet teased.

The member hesitated but attempted to explain, leading to laughter and further banter about the significance of peace and calm in the Christian faith and the prophet’s role in promoting it globally.

Award celebrates impact on humanity and faith

The award inscription lauded Odumeje as “Number one succour to mankind,” highlighting his role in bringing hope, comfort, and positive change across various communities.

“Your impact in God’s kingdom and globally has brought hope, love, and comfort to every sphere of the human race,” the plaque read.

Odumeje echoed these sentiments, affirming his commitment to continuing humanitarian and spiritual work.

Fans react to playful grammar challenge

Social media users have praised Odumeje’s unique blend of humour and spirituality, with many sharing clips of the award presentation online.

“Only Odumeje can mix deep spirituality with such entertaining moments,” one fan wrote.

“This is why we love him—he brings joy and meaning together.”

The video serves as a reminder of the prophet’s engaging style and his continued influence within and beyond Nigeria’s Christian community.

