Amid the House of Representatives' ongoing corruption probe into Bobrisky, EFCC, and NCoS, Reverend Ayintete fueled controversy by questioning Bobrisky's gender identity

Blogger Martins Otse claimed Bobrisky paid ₦15 million to have money laundering charges dropped by the EFCC following an incident in April

Ayintete's remarks reignited societal debates about gender roles and identity, reflecting Nigeria's ongoing divide between traditional views and modern discussions of gender fluidity

As the House of Representatives continues its corruption investigation against popular social media personality Bobrisky, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a new controversy has emerged.

Reverend Harrison Ayintete, senior pastor of Refinery Church International, has ignited debate by questioning Bobrisky's gender identity, further intensifying an already heated national discourse.

Cleric question gender identity of Bobrisky Photo credit: @Preacherrapper/@Bobrisky127

Source: UGC

Reverend Ayintete's statements on gender

In a tweet that quickly went viral, Reverend Ayintete expressed his views on Bobrisky’s gender identity, challenging the self-identified crossdresser's public persona. Ayintete tweeted:

"Facts only! There is no BOBRISKY GENDER!"

He went on to declare,

"There are only two genders, any other gender is an agenda."

Ayintete's remarks align with a widely held belief in Nigeria, where traditional values often conflict with modern discussions about gender fluidity and identity.

The tweet has sparked a wave of online discussions, with many weighing in on the pastor’s views, which reflect a growing societal divide on this sensitive issue.

Allegations against Bobrisky: ₦15 Million bribery claims

The timing of Ayintete’s comments coincides with the House of Representatives’ investigation into allegations of corruption involving Bobrisky, the EFCC, and the NCoS.

Earlier in the year, Martins Otse, a blogger known as VeryDarkMan, claimed in a viral video that Bobrisky had paid ₦15 million to have money laundering charges dropped by the EFCC.

The charges reportedly stemmed from an incident in April when Bobrisky was caught on camera spraying cash lavishly, leading to his arrest and a six-month imprisonment sentence.

Otse further alleged that Bobrisky paid additional sums to secure a more comfortable stay in prison, accusations that Bobrisky has denied.

In response to the viral claims, the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service have both launched investigations into the matter.

While Reverend Ayintete’s tweet appears to be a direct attack on Bobrisky, it has reignited broader societal conversations on gender identity in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng