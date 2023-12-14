Four children of the same parents, Mr and Mrs Aga, went missing after taking a tricycle to school from their house in Umuagu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia state

The Abia State House of Assembly has moved a motion calling on the state government and security agencies to help rescue the missing children

The lawmakers have agreed to visit the family of the missing kids to support them in their trying times.

Abia state, Umuahia - The Abia State House of Assembly has called on the state governor, Alex Otti and security agencies to rescue four missing children of the same parents.

As reported by The Punch, the four children of Mr and Mrs Aga went missing after their mother boarded them in a tricycle to take them to school from their house in Umuagu Ibeku Umuahia.

"The state government, which shoulders the responsibility of securing everything in this state, should step up actions by calling on all the security chiefs – the police, DSS, the Army, the NSCDC, and above them all, the local vigilantes across the state – to gather relevant intelligence to find out where the beasts who abducted the children are hiding these children because I have yet to believe that we cannot find these children again.”

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The member representing Ukwa West state constituency and chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Goddy Adiele, who moved the motion, stressed the need to step up efforts to rescue the children.

“As far as I am concerned, I feel that the government, which I am part of, has not done enough. As an arm of government, the most important arm of the government of the state, we as a House, are supposed to take control of checks and balances on issues. I decided to move this motion because lives are involved and I know that my honourable colleagues will add their positive voices to these requests and prayers:

“One, that the House arrange a little financial assistance to the family to cushion the high demand of expenses arising from all their efforts to discover the whereabouts of their children and as well visit the parents of the missing children.

The House resolved to visit the family in solidarity and support them in their trying times.

The Speaker, Chief Emmanuel Emeruwa, who announced the resolution of the House, called on the leadership of the tricycle operators to also get involved in resolving the mystery.

