A pregnant woman who was kidnapped in July and gave birth recently in captivity is facing a death threat with her new baby

The woman was kidnapped alongside three sisters at their family house while taking care of their sick mother

The victim's brother, Kabir Yusuf, who spoke to journalists, said they have been able to raise N6.5 million and beg for the release of the nursing mother, but the bandits rejected it, saying they must provide N50m in two days to kill the hostages

Kaduna, Kaduna - The bandits that kidnapped three sisters in Kaduna state have threatened to kill the hostages if the family failed to pay N50m ransom in two days' time.

The bandits also kidnapped a pregnant housewife who gave birth in captivity and threatened to kill the newborn baby and the mother, Daily Trust reported.

When was mother of the baby in bandits' captivity kidnapped?

On July 17, the 3 sisters were kidnapped at their family house in the Mando area of the state while they were taking care of their sick mother.

The captives' family lamented that they had been able to raise N6.5m out of the N50m ransom that was demanded.

Speaking to journalists, the brother of the victim, Kabir Yusuf, appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aide:

How much has been raised to rescue the baby in bandits' den?

“We have only been able to raise N6.5m, which was rejected by the bandits.

“Now, the disturbing development is that, on Sunday, I pleaded with them to release my sisters and the new baby, that we have only been able to raise N6.5m, but they started insulting me and told me that if we do not bring N50m in the next two days, they will kill my sisters and the new baby,” his statement reads in part

