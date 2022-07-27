A lady, Ruth Matthew has admitted that she sometime in 2019 sold her baby, Testimony whom she claimed got missing during a service at Mercy Land Deliverance Church, Warri, Delta state and accused the lead minister, Rev. Jeremiah Fufeyin of having a hand in it.

The physically challenged lady had widely publicised the incident and even took her case to the popular human rights radio in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Pastor Fufeyin has been exonerated after a woman who accused him of having a hand in her missing child. Photo credit: CMDM

At the radio programme at the time, she insisted that her baby went missing in Prophet Jeremiah's Church, while demanding justice. The matter currently in court is being investigated by the police.

She, however, confessed that after successful negotiation with the buyers of her baby Testimony, she sent the unsuspecting little boy to meet them at the church gate while she stayed back during service watching from afar.

According to her, the buyers who came in s tricycle, zoomed off with Testimony to an unknown destination.

In a video posted on YouTube, she confessed to lying against the pastor, retracting her earlier statement where she claimed that Prophet Fufeyin walked her out when she raised a complain about her purported missing child.

In the presence of her brother, Mr. Joshua Matthew, she confessed that she would have implicated herself if she makes a u-turn in her earlier statement about the so called missing child case.

One of the kids, Triumph when asked if Prophet Jeremiah was aware that his brother, Testimony was missing he said no.

When further asked if Prophet Jeremiah was in any way involved in the case of his missing brother after his mother's plan to sell him was perfectly executed, Testimony also said no.

They also said that Prophet Jeremiah never walked them out of his office, contrary to a claim by their mother.

On the claim that she left her children with one Juliet, the church's security office from where Testimony purportedly got missing, her children again faulted her on that, saying they were never with Juliet.

When asked why she boxed herself into protracted lies, she simply said "sorry."

