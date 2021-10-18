BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, was recently the target of an online troll and she posted their exchange online

The troll wished for Mercy to die during her vacation in Morocco after calling her unsavory names

The BBNaija star however replied the troll with a loving message and prayers while noting that it wasn’t that deep

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, recently had an exchange with an online troll and she posted the faceless person’s messages on social media.

Taking to her Snapchat page, the troll sent Mercy some derogatory messages including wishing her death.

The unknown user simply identified as Jaeda send a message saying they hoped Mercy died in Morocco while on her trip there.

Troll wishes Mercy Eke death, she reacts. Photos: @official_nercyeke, mercythebosschick/ Snapchat

Source: Instagram

The same troll also sent another message wishing that Mercy disappeared from the face of the earth and saying God would answer their prayer of her death soon, among other insults.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Interestingly, Mercy took another route when dealing with the troll. In response to the faceless person, the BBNaija star showered them with prayers.

According to her, she hoped God would keep the person alive to keep watching her and also prayed for their bitterness to turn to sweet honey.

Mercy added that it wasn’t that deep as she sent the troll some love.

In her words:

"Wow it's not that deep na. May God keep you alive to keep watching me. May all your pain and bitterness turn to sweet and honey. I'm sending you love."

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from internet users on Mercy and the troll’s exchange. Read some of them below:

Queenvivianebele:

“I cover mercy with the blood of JESUS.”

Vivyzie:

“God forbid. Nothing will happen to my lambo.”

Sharonniah:

“It’s not that deep na.”

Itz_khemy:

“How do people hate this much?”

Ahiante_jessy:

“That was so harsh to say to another human!!!”

Hrh.e.r:

“What sort of extreme bitterness is that ? Won’t be surprised if it’s a friend in disguise .”

Inusa_medina:

“Kia, some people are so bitter! how can you wish your fellow human death .”

Nawa o.

Fans catch rare glimpse of Mercy Eke's second mansion in Lagos

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, is no doubt taking big steps after rising to fame and her fans are very pleased by it.

The reality show star celebrated her 28th birthday on September 29 and shared the news of her recently purchased second house in Lagos.

In a new development, photos of the impressive interior of Mercy’s new home has now made the rounds on social media.

In series of photos posted by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram and sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy’s new home boasts of a large sitting room, an impressive and spacious kitchen as well as a very beautiful bedroom among other things.

Source: Legit.ng