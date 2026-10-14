Ashabi Simple, baby mama of singer Portable, publicly celebrated a new man on his birthday with a gushing post

The heartfelt message, shared on Instagram, quickly caught the attention of fans who began reacting to the relationship

Followers flooded the comments section with birthday wishes while making pointed comparisons to her former partner Portable

Singer Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, set social media ablaze on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after she posted a warm birthday tribute to a new man on her Instagram page, drawing massive attention from fans.

In the post, Ashabi showered the celebrant with affection, writing:

Portable’s baby mama Ashabi Simple pens heartwarming message to her new man. Credit: portablezazu/ashabisimple

Source: Instagram

"Everything d song says is how I feel about you 🙈 @pappycr_ Happy birthday to my wonderful soul , my joy restorer 🙈 my happy place 💋 no long epistle to avoid traffic, you already know I love & cherish you , thank God for the gift of you , you’re a light at d end of tunnel

Ashabi also shared a loved-up video that included pictures of them together.

The actress' move comes amid her repeated social media drama with Portable.

Portable's baby mama Ashabi Simple shares multiple pictures with new man. Credit: ashabisimple

Source: UGC

Ashabi Simple's social media post, celebrating her new man, is below:

Fans react to Ashabi Simple's birthday post

The Instagram comments section became a lively space, with followers pouring in birthday wishes alongside playful digs at her ex, Portable. Several users pointed out that the new man appeared to be a significant upgrade, making no attempt to hide their amusement.

@hyphetayor1994 wrote:

"Happy birthday to him😍but how i wan take defend u with this ur caption bayi😂anyway me i love it like this😍😍😍"

@juwon_ayorinde commented:

"Happy birthday to you my Blooda may the rest of your life be the best of it. God when? This love no be here ❤️❤️❤️"

@iremitideakindoju observed:

"Somebody is shaking 🫨 the table oooo 😂"

@inumidun_ added:

"In 321 Ori portable tun gbona wa 😂😂😂 I love you for being happy too... God bless this individual amen"

@adunmiposibeautyplace quipped:

"Portable never wakeup? Ein own pass oko orun o🤌😹"

@mitina_getsense said:

"Happy birthday to him he so handsome 🔥Ori portable a gbona wa🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@wealth_mide95 shared:

"Omo potable replacement cute pa Ashabi thank you for choosing well this time happy birthday to your joy giver"

The recurring theme across comments was the contrast between Ashabi's new chapter and her turbulent history with Portable, with many fans expressing genuine happiness for her while cheering on the new relationship.

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry had made a video in which she called out her estranged baby's father, Portable. According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant.

She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng