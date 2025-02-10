A TikToker Mariiham buzzed the internet after she shared the outfit she ordered and what she got

In a video, she showed off the lovely white shirt she wanted and how perfect it looked on the model

However, what the tailor made for her was different from what she wanted and she got funny comments

A TikTok user Mariiham got netizens laughing after she shared a classy T-shirt she ordered and what her tailor made.

She wanted the shirt to look exactly like what the model wore but the stylist made something less beautiful.

In a video, the lady showed off the less appealing shirt and complained about how its pockets were designed.

Lady complains about shirt tailor made

The TikToker, who is a Banking and Finance student in a tertiary institution, added that the white shirt looks like a lab coat.

Other TikTok users laughed at the outfit and shared what it looked like in her comments section. Some people advised her to start a job as a security officer. Others jokingly said that she should manage it like that.

Reactions to shirt lady got from tailor

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a TikTok lady shared the shirt she ordered and what she got below:

@Handmade footwear said:

"Just go start security work straight."

@MARIAM IDRIS-ALIYU reacted:

"Just go begin security work."

@Allanah commented:

"Your stylist hates you. There’s no other explanation. Na vigilante cap and stick remain."

@Evidence reacted:

"Rest for wall first make we check something."

@Biggimiami$01 said:

"Na because he put hand for back tell make to put one hand inside pocket."

@adebimpe noted:

"E no put hand for pocket..na why."

@annie's craft noted:

"Wow this is unbelievable. Hahaha."

@JMKLUXURYCLOSET reacted:

"Help me. A win is a win. If you be science student new lab coat for you."

@Mariiham commented:

"I be banking and finance student."

@OLAYEMI reacted:

"Resume vigilante work this night. E get pocket abi e no get."

Lady shares disappointing dress tailor made

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady looked dissatisfied as she showed off the dress she got from her tailor after ordering a more beautiful version.

In a trending video, she posted the long black dress she ordered, and it looked lovely on the original wearer.

After she shared what her tailor did for her, it got many people laughing and making jest of her posture in the dress.

