Beyoncé wore a new stage gorgeous costume during her Renaissance World Tour concert in London

The Lemonade hitmaker sported a breathtaking red jumpsuit paired with a hat and red heels during one of her songs

The Beyhive loved Beyoncé new look, and they lauded her for trying out different outfits during the tour

Beyoncé stunned the world when she debuted a new gorgeous outfit during her Renaissance World Tour concert in London.

Beyoncé fans love her red look for the Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: UGC

Throughout her performances in different countries and cities, the Single Ladies hitmaker rocked the same outfits, including the infamous silver costume. However, in London, Bey decided to wear a new red fit.

In shared by @BeyLegion on Twitter, Beyoncé sported a red jumpsuit, red heels, and a hat. The complete look gave off Michael Jackson vibes, and judging by the picture, the star felt confident while wearing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Beyonce's fans love the red outfit

It appears that the Beyhive had grown bored of the silver outfit she had worn in previous shows.

Bey's stans were impressed by the red jumpsuit and relieved that the Renaissance hitmaker's world tour outfits were finally what they anticipated the fashion icon to wear.

@cquiller1 said:

"I love this costume. I love red stage outfits. They pop so much."

@Velaptosuarus shared:

"Finally! I hated the silver one."

@wywyaya posted:

"This ate."

@brayonceee replied:

"The silver pants are gone. We won."

@mahreenah commented:

"Oh, this is everything."

Beyoncé Knowles seemingly announces new hair care range with cryptic Instagram post, fans can't keep calm

Anyone who follows Beyoncé Knowles knows how much she loves her hair. The star has been credited as one of the few celebrities with beautiful healthy hair.

Beyoncé trended on social media after she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page. The If I Were A Boy singer, who doesn't usually post much on her Instagram page, posted a lengthy message that got the streets buzzing.

The legendary performer shared with her fans that her first job was sweeping hair in her mother's salon. She also noted that her former girl group, Destiny's Child used to perform for her mom's clients in the salon.

Source: Briefly.co.za