For many brides-to-be who are lovers of fashion trends, nothing gets them more excited than keeping up with designs in vogue, especially wedding dress designs that will most likely own the fashion scene in the year 2023.

If this is you, then you are reading the right article.

While the year 2022 witnessed loads of breathtaking designs by the likes of Alonuko and Matopeda, things are going to get pretty interesting in the coming year.

Some wedding dress trends. Credit: @alonuko_bridals, @putia_original

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven wedding dress designs that will trend in 2023.

Check them out below:

1. Coloured dresses

Gone are the days when every bride pictured herself walking down the aisle in a pristine white dress.

These days, brides have become daring with their wedding fashion choices. The year 2022 witnessed a lot of brides rocking daring colours, and it is a trend that will most definitely enter 2023.

2. Sheer accents

A sheer dress, also known as a “naked dress,” is the trend for a daring bride and preferably an evening ceremony or reception.

Sheer dresses are everywhere these days, and while some opt for the complete look, others choose to feature it as one part of their designs.

3. Thigh openings

This is one of the style trends that rocked the year 2022, and from all indications, it has no plans of falling off the trend list anytime soon.

For brides who want the flirt look or to be modest as they’d like, thigh-high openings; the subtle way - are the 2023 wedding dress trend for you.

4. Tiered ruffles

This is another statement-making embellishment on the 2023 wedding dress trend.

This tiered ruffle design is perfect for brides who dream of a fairy-tale wedding dress. Ruffled skirts on an A-line or ball gown silhouette can add a trendy touch to a timeless wedding gown style.

5. Princess ballgown

It goes without saying that the power of a ballgown can never be overemphasized.

Wedding dress designers have remained consistent in including the traditional silhouette in their collections, and the year 2023 will witness brides in different iterations of this timeless design.

6. Jewel embellishment

Jewel embellishment is one of the designs that grew popular among Nigerian designers in 2021.

And from the look of things, the trend will only grow more popular in the year 2023.

Not only do these dresses make for a striking bridal moment, but it also allows brides to embrace more accessories on their big day

7. Overskirts

The trend of rocking two (or more) dresses on one's white wedding day has become a norm in today's society.

Brides looking to stick to a budget have shown great interest in dresses that come with overskirts, as the presence or absence of the dress extension often gives an entirely different look to the design.

These wedding dress trends are perfect for brides who are lovers of fashion and style trends!

