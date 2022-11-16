Sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 (N96.6 million) at an auction in New York City on November 14

According to the auction, the Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during some moments in Apple's history

The sandals which came from the collection of Mark Sheff sold at the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at an auction

Birkenstocks are one of the hottest fashion items currently in vogue and lovers of sandals don't mind splashing huge sums of money on original Birkenstocks.

Well, it appears that no amount is too high to pay for this footwear, especially when the sweat that's soaked into that cork footbed belonged to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Photos of the late business magnate and his Birkenstocks. Credit: Steve Jobs, Julien's Auctions

Source: UGC

The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were sold for a whopping N96.6 million ($218,750) at an auction in New York City on Sunday, November 14.

According to Julien's Auctions, the late business magnate wore the sandals in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history".

The Birkenstocks came from the collection of Mark Sheff, who managed Jobs' Albany, Calif. estate in the 1980s.

The executive director Martin Nolan said the sandals were first sold for a mere N883,000 ($2,000) at auction in 2016.

According to NPR, the auction also included an NFT of images of the Birkenstocks as part of the sale.

Steve Jobs' 1973 handwritten application letter when he was looking for work sells for over N83m

Steve Job, the late former CEO of Apple, is in the news again and this time around it is for something he did almost 50 years ago.

The handwritten job application letter he wrote in 1973 was auctioned at a whopping sum of $222,400 (N83,983,420) by Charterfields Auctions.

It should be noted that Chaterfields said the document was really handwritten by Jobs. The letter, however, does not state what company he wanted to work at.

Social media users stunned as 142-year-old jeans sells for N33.2m

A 142-year-old pair of jeans believed to be Levi's brand reportedly sold for a staggering N33.2 million ($76,000) at an auction.

In a video posted by blogger @lessiswore, the old pair of jeans was said to have been discovered in an abandoned mineshaft, and the condition of the jeans was displayed at the auction.

Appearing dirt-stained with rugged hemlines, the pants, which still carried the designer tag, are believed to be an original from the 1880s.

Source: Legit.ng