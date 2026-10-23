Israel DMW posted a video and bank receipt on Instagram showing he spent ₦1.2 million on aso ebi for Zlatan Ibile's wedding

The FirstBank transaction receipt confirmed a successful transfer of ₦1,200,000 from Israel Afeare, with the narration field reading 'Zlatan's wedding clothes'

Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita were set to hold their wedding celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026

Davido's close associate Israel DMW has given fans a candid look at what it costs to attend a high-profile Nigerian celebrity wedding, after posting proof that he splashed ₦1.2 million on aso ebi for Zlatan Ibile's upcoming celebration.

On October 23, 2026, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, shared both a video and a FirstBank transaction receipt on his Instagram story, confirming the eye-watering sum he parted with ahead of the event.

Israel DMW shares the price of Zlatan Ibile’s wedding aso ebi alongside a bank receipt. Photo: isrealdmw/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The on-screen text accompanying the video read "Dis Saturday 🔥 1.2m shiit," with a tag directed at @zlatan_ibile.

The footage showed a packaged fabric carrying the "FILTEX" label alongside unfolded burgundy material, leaving little doubt about what the money went towards.

The bank receipt, dated May 19, 2026, documented a completed transfer of ₦1,200,000 from Israel Afeare, with the narration field spelling it out plainly: "Zlatan's wedding clothes."

Israel DMW shares a video of his wedding aso ebi for Zlatan Ibile alongside a ₦1.2 million bank receipt. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile's wedding celebration

Zlatan Ibile, whose full name is Omoniyi Raphael, and his longtime partner Davita were scheduled to hold their wedding celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The couple, who share two sons, had already completed a private civil ceremony before publicly announcing the October date through a pre-wedding video.

Aso ebi, the coordinated fabric worn by guests as a show of solidarity and celebration at Nigerian events, is a longstanding tradition at weddings of this scale.

Reports circulating before the ceremony indicated that aso ebi packages for the occasion ranged from ₦300,000 for three yards to ₦1.2 million for ten yards, meaning Israel DMW opted for the full package.

The post spread quickly across entertainment circles, with many noting the steep price tag as a reflection of just how grand Zlatan's wedding was expected to be.

Check out Israel DMW's Instagram post showing how much he paid for Zlatan's wedding aso ebi below:

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He revealed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng