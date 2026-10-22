A throwback video of Evelyn Onyema meeting boyfriend Derrick on Nons Miraj's The Hunt Game Show resurfaced online on October 21, 2026

The clip gained fresh attention after Evelyn's two-day disappearance in Lagos sparked public alarm and activist intervention

Evelyn later explained that emotional distress following a blog post about their relationship led to a confrontation with Derrick

A throwback clip showing fashion entrepreneur Evelyn Onyema, CEO of 44 Clothing, meeting her boyfriend Derrick for the first time on Nons Miraj's YouTube matchmaking programme, The Hunt Game Show, began circulating widely on Instagram on October 21, 2026, drawing fresh attention to the couple's origins after her two-day disappearance.

In the footage, Evelyn and Derrick are seen in a studio setting, responding to prompts and interacting with other participants before eventually matching with each other.

A throwback video shows how 44 Clothing CEO Evelyn meets boyfriend Derrick on Nons Miraj’s Hunt Game Show. Photo: evelyncute22/nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

For many viewers, it was the first glimpse into how the pair got together before their relationship became public knowledge.

CEO of 44 Clothing's disappearance that brought attention back to the clip

The video's renewed circulation came directly off the back of Evelyn's two-day disappearance in Lagos, which had set social media abuzz with concern.

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu publicly raised the alarm, coordinated efforts with police, and eventually confirmed that Evelyn Onyema had been found safe and had returned home after he spoke with her family.

She was reportedly last seen in distress near Bonny Camp with Derrick before her safe return.

Evelyn later broke her silence, explaining that the situation began when a blog post published details about her relationship.

Derrick reportedly blamed her for leaking the information, and during the confrontation that followed, he left her stranded on the Third Mainland Bridge without her phone.

Overwhelmed, she wandered for some time before she was located.

In a subsequent statement, Evelyn apologised to her family and friends for letting her emotions take over, noting that tension in the relationship had been building for roughly a month before the incident.

Watch 44 Clothing CEO Evelyn’s first meeting with boyfriend Derrick on Nons Miraj’s Hunt Game Show in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to 44 Clothing CEO and Derrick's video

The contrast between the cheerful matchmaking clip and the troubling events that followed prompted a wave of reactions online.

@josh_solange commented:

"So love on this show is real? I thought everybody was catching cruise ooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@f.a.v.e.yy_ wrote:

"Love..the closest thing to madness😂😂..if you never wan craze leave love oo😂😂..be like me😂😂😂"

@affodable_fabrics shared:

"I thought it was content all along oo. God will heal you. You will come back stronger. It is well"

@ritaberry_desserts noted:

"A match made in heaven ❌ A match made in a show ✅"

@syntolarry02 wrote:

"Most of us mistake lust for love. Sometimes,men love what they see until they see you at your lowest. That's when they realise they were only carried away by the fantasy, not genuine love.That's why some marriages break down just one or two years after the wedding. Lust cannot stand the test of time,only genuine love can. 💯❤️I pray she finds someone who will genuinely love her, stand by her through thick and thin, and love her for who she truly is ijn 🙏🙏🙏"

@omalicha_ijele said:

"This boy use romance finish her 😂"

@_tessie_ added:

"First dem go dy crazy about you then later na you go dy craze 😂😂.."

Resurfaced footage shows 44 Clothing CEO Evelyn and boyfriend Derrick during their first meeting on Nons Miraj’s Hunt Game Show. Photo: evelyncute22

Source: Instagram

44 Clothing CEO: Alleged voice note trends

Legit.ng reported that an alleged voice note linked to 44 Clothing boss Onyema Evelyn surfaced online after Derrick’s sister shared the recording amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their relationship.

In the audio, a woman can reportedly be heard pleading desperately with Derrick over a breakup while mentioning thoughts of self-harm.

However, the authenticity of the recording and the identity of the woman heard in it have not been independently verified.

Source: Legit.ng