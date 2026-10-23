Nigerian content creator Mrs GCFR shared a heartfelt anniversary message to her husband just weeks before her passing

Mrs GCFR had become a beloved social media figure, known for documenting her pregnancy journey and welcoming twins

Her family confirmed her death but urged the public to avoid speculation about the cause

A wedding anniversary message posted by Nigerian social media personality Mrs GCFR has taken on deep significance after news of her death, as fans across the country revisit the words she shared about love and commitment in the final months of her life.

Born Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, Mrs GCFR published the post on 19 June 2026 to mark five years of marriage to her husband. Her words were warm and deeply personal.

Mrs GCFR shares emotional message to husband as couple celebrate fifth wedding anniversary. Credit: @mrsgcfr

Source: Instagram

"On this day, 5 years ago, I said 'Yes' to the most amazing human I've ever known. Five years later and it's still one of the best decisions I've ever made. Here's to love, laughter, growth and forever with you. Happy 5th Anniversary to TheGCFRs," she wrote.

Who was Mrs GCFR?

Mrs GCFR built a loyal following on social media, particularly on TikTok, where she became widely recognised during the viral "pregnancy challenge."

Audiences were drawn to her candid documentation of the physical changes that came with pregnancy, including her dramatically altered nose, which became a talking point across platforms.

She later shared her journey of waiting for and eventually welcoming a set of twins, further cementing her place in the hearts of her followers.

Her content was entertaining, relatable, and deeply personal, which is part of why the news of her passing struck so many people hard.

See her viral Facebook post below:

Family Urges Restraint Amid Speculation

Since her family confirmed her death, tributes have flooded in and old posts, including the anniversary message, have been widely reshared.

The affectionate tribute she wrote about choosing her husband has now become a poignant reminder of the life she lived and the relationships she cherished.

Her family has, however, asked the public to be measured in how they discuss her passing.

They stated that the exact cause of her death cannot be categorically confirmed and asked that unverified claims linking her passing to specific medical conditions be disregarded.

Despite the family's appeal, questions about the circumstances of her death continue to circulate online. What remains undeniable is the outpouring of grief from followers who feel they have lost someone who was a genuine presence in their daily lives, even if only through a screen.

Mrs GCFR opens up in emotional anniversary message to husband as they mark five years together. Credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng