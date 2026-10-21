A video of DJ Chicken and Queen Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife's Olori, surfaced online and caught many off guard

DJ Chicken shared the clip on Tuesday, October 20, showing the two praying together by her car

The unexpected encounter has sparked a wave of reactions from amused fans across social media

A clip of Nigerian entertainer DJ Chicken standing beside the car of Queen Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi, one of the Ooni of Ife's Oloris, has set social media buzzing.

The video, which DJ Chicken posted on Tuesday, October 20, captured the pair in what appeared to be a candid moment outside her vehicle. The entertainer stood by the car door as both he and the queen exchanged prayers with each other, an unexpected pairing that has left many fans scratching their heads.

DJ Chicken’s video with Queen Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife’s Olori, trends on social media. Credit: hrm_queentobi/djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, has built a reputation for unpredictable and high-energy content. No stranger to controversy, the entertainer has faced previous run-ins with authorities, including arrests, yet continues to attract attention online.

Seeing him alongside a royal figure like Queen Tobi, however, was a combination few anticipated, and the internet did not hold back.

DJ Chicken’s lively encounter with Queen Tobi amused fans. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

The video of DJ Chicken with Ooni's wife is below:

Reactions to DJ Chicken's video with Ooni's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens on Twitter below:

@NIYOREpe4h wrote:

"That's Queentobi she mount Lagos Nigeria 🥤"

@BlaqFundz commented:

"Tha last laugh dey muzz aree himself 😂😂😭"

@thorlexzy reacted:

"Chicken just dy fra fra fra evrytime 😂"

@Alao_desperado shared:

"Ara werey o balè ri 😂 (E no dey ever calm down)"

@TaiwoOlowosale said:

"Wetin chicken Dey talk…ooni wife sef Dey confused 🤣🤣"

Ooni marks 52nd birthday with vigil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife turned 52 on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

To celebrate his big day, a praise night session was held at the palace. A video from the event showed the Ooni and his queens in a mood of worship.

Source: Legit.ng