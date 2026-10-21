Actress Uche Elendu raised the alarm after singer Chichi was involved in a serious road accident in the United States

A drunk driver hit Chichi while she was returning from work, sending her to the hospital for treatment

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for the singer

Nigerian actress Uche Elendu has raised the alarm over a near-fatal road accident involving singer Chichi, who was struck by a drunk driver while returning from work in the United States.

Elendu broke the news on social media on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, sharing images and footage from the accident scene to give followers a sense of how serious the crash was.

Singer Chichi admitted in the hospital, as pictures of her face and car surfaced after the accident. Photo credit@officialchichi

Source: Instagram

She confirmed that Chichi is currently receiving medical attention but expressed deep gratitude that the singer survived the ordeal.

In her post, Elendu wrote:

"Thanking the God of Heaven and Earth for saving the life of my beloved sister chichii from this ghastly motor accident, She was hit by a drunk driver on her way back from work in the United States. She is currently receiving treatment but we are grateful to God for saving her. Chi chi has been a blessing to many with her songs and humanitarian assistance. You will bounce back on your feet my sister, indeed the Devil is a Liar. Jesus won!!!"

Chichi's condition and road to recovery

Singer Chichi hit by drunken driver as video of accident scene trends. Photocredit@officialchichi

Source: Instagram

While Elendu did not disclose the full extent of Chichi's injuries, she made clear that the singer is alive and receiving care.

She described Chichi as someone who has positively impacted lives through her music and charitable work, calling on her to "bounce back."

Celebrities and Fans Send Prayers to Chichi

The post quickly drew an outpouring of concern from both fellow entertainers and fans, many of whom credited divine intervention for the singer's survival.

Actress @chizzyalichikept her message brief but heartfelt, writing

"Faithful God" in the comments.

@judyaustin1 wrote:

"Thank God for your life sis wishing you God's grace to heal from the trauma this might cause you nn"

@gracecharisbassey offered a word of caution alongside her relief, commenting:

"Glory to God, please check for internal bleeding."

@ugochipurpleberry shared:

"It's crazy here it's accident season but Thank God for his protection glory be to God for life "

@pikingodfavouredadded: "This is pure chimnaedum."

Omah Lay allegedly involved in accident during rehearsal

Legit.ng reported that an alleged video of Nigerian singer Omah Lay was allegedly involved in an accident, and the video surfaced online on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, sparking concern among fans after the footage appeared to show him lying on a stretcher.

In the clip, paramedics could reportedly be seen wheeling the singer towards a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance at dusk. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the singer’s condition could not be independently confirmed.

Following the video's circulation, fans flooded the comment section with messages expressing concern and wishing the singer well. Some social media users also drew attention to the swift emergency response he appeared to receive while abroad.

Source: Legit.ng