Wizkid’s daughter Morayo takes the spotlight with her music talent

Wizkid and Jada P's baby daughter Morayo stole hearts online after a video of her singing went viral on October 20, 2026

The adorable clip drew comparisons to her superstar father, with an on-screen caption noting she is "loud like her mum"

Fans flooded the comments demanding a Spotify link for the tiny tot's impromptu performance

Wizkid's daughter Morayo may only be one year old, but she is already showing signs of inheriting her father's musical flair, and the internet has taken notice.

A short, playful clip of the baby girl singing in her tiny voice went viral on 20 October 2026, melting hearts across social media.

Wizkid’s daughter Morayo gets fans talking after showing off her music skills. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The video, shared on [Instagram, features an on-screen caption reading "she's loud like her mum," giving a nod to her mother, Jada P.

Morayo's Viral Moment

Morayo, who was born in late 2024 and celebrated her first birthday around November/December 2025, can be heard babbling and singing with unmistakable energy and confidence in the clip.

The warmth and joy radiating from the video quickly caught the attention of Wizkid's fanbase, who flooded the comments section with affectionate reactions.

Fans were particularly tickled by the little girl's enthusiasm, with many jokingly treating the moment as though she had already released a proper single.

Watch Morayo's adorable singing clip here:

What Fans Said About Morayo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@what_adults_like_ commented:

"Ah ah by -Morayo out midnight on all platforms."

@empress_stella_ wrote:

"Where can I stream pls?❤️"

@_cherii_coco shared:

"Our baby Morayo is now a big girl ooo😍I love how she's always happy"

@dimpledroch reacted:

"Where can we stream this 😂😂😂."

@mz_eshezaautos said:

"Drop Spotify link."

@mccarthy88038 added:

"Currently available on all streaming platforms 🔥"

Wizkid’s daughter Morayo wins hearts as she showcases her budding music talent. Credit: jadap

Source: Instagram

Morayo steals show at event

Legit.ng also reported that Morayo stole the show an an event.

In a heartwarming picture shared by the singer’s partner, Jada P, the cute toddler was seen flashing a huge, confident smile while proudly displaying her toothless gums

The stunning moment instantly drew the attention of fans and followers, many of whom couldn’t stop gushing about the toddler’s cuteness.

Source: Legit.ng