Nigerian adult film actor Tall Lizzy has shared the surprising qualities she wants in a future husband

The entertainer said she would love to marry an innocent man, questioning whether such men still exist

Tall Lizzy jokingly added that she would catch them young and groom them, while also setting a limit on her future husband's past history

Nigerian adult film actor Tall Lizzy has opened up about the kind of man she hopes to marry, making a surprising statement about her preference for an innocent husband.

The entertainer, in a recent viral video, spoke candidly about her ideal partner and the qualities she wants in a man she would eventually settle down with.

Despite her profession, Tall Lizzy said she prefers a man who is calm, reserved, and innocent, adding that she would rather have a partner who does not spend his time on social media for fun.

Tall Lizzy shares the qualities she wants in her future husband. Photos: @tall_lizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, her comments about wanting an innocent husband stood out as she shared her thoughts on men's sexual history.

Tall Lizzy speaks about wanting an innocent husband

Speaking in the video, Tall Lizzy said she would love to marry a man who has not had sexual experiences before.

"In fact, I want to get married to a innocent guy. Wow! Are there even innocent guys? I don't think there's any man who is innocent," she said.

The adult film actor appeared to question whether she could find a man who meets her expectations, but she quickly followed up with a humorous statement about how she planned to achieve her desire.

"I'll catch them young, okay, and groom them," Tall Lizzy added.

Tall Lizzy also stated that she would not marry a man whose sexual partners numbered more than two.

She questioned why a man would have more than two sexual partners and explained that she wanted someone whose sexual history aligned with her expectations.

The entertainer further said she would not marry a man whose private videos were circulating online, stressing that she wanted a reserved partner.

Watch the Instagram video of Tall Lizzy here:

Reactions trail Tall Lizzy's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@prince_adesida stated:

"Wonder shall never end... so you still have a choice & have the mind to think a man will still like to marry you in this life..? If a man who doesn't know you comes to ask for your hand in marriage now, will you say yes...?"

@inkbynezng noted:

"Sometimes I follow people because of content…. Now that im aware of what you do…. I’ll unfollow you! You’re not even guilty about the nonsense u called hustle"

@iamjomz411 commented:

"When I was growing up I wanted to be a pilot but we all know what a fantasy looks like sha,not all dreams come true"

Tall Lizzy says she wants to get married to an innocent man. Photo: @tall_lizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation became a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng