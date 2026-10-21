Peller said he is open to settling his dispute with Carter Efe but attached a clear condition to any reconciliation

The Nigerian TikTok streamer invoked the friendship between Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed to make his point about respecting partners

Carter Efe has reportedly been trying to reach Peller amid growing public calls for the two content creators to settle their differences

Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller has signalled that he is willing to make peace with fellow content creator Carter Efe, but only on one non-negotiable term, stating that Carter must show respect to his wife, Jarvis.

The statement came via a video circulating on X on October 21, 2026, as fans continued to push for the two popular entertainers to end their ongoing feud.

Peller insists Carter Efe must respect his wife, Jarvis, before they can settle their differences. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller acknowledged that Carter Efe had been attempting to get in contact with him, suggesting there is already some movement towards a possible resolution.

However, he made it clear that no settlement would happen without what he considers a basic show of regard for his partner.

To drive his point home, Peller pointed to the relationship between American streamers Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed, holding them up as an example of how colleagues in the content creation space should treat each other and each other's significant others.

"People are telling me to settle with Carter Efe. We can settle our differences but he must respect my wife. Carter Efe has been trying to reach me. Kai Cenat can never disrespect iShowSpeed by insulting his wife," he said.

Peller draws the line on disrespect

The remarks have reignited conversation online about the nature of the feud between the two creators and what it will take to bring it to a close.

While Peller stopped short of detailing the specific incidents that led to the fallout, his comments suggest that Jarvis was at the centre of at least part of the disagreement.

His position has earned a mixed but largely sympathetic reaction online, with many followers praising him for prioritising his family and standing firm on what he considers a matter of principle.

Watch Peller speak on reconciliation with Carter Efe in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller's stance

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

@Egbenla7 wrote:

"Everything nah strategy nothing do them"

@alhajinuell commented:

"But actually you can't call yourself my friend and disrespect my wife sha"

@Richardabimr shared:

"I no wan see the friend you can't disrespect my wife the friendship end aje"

@Ezekielfundz stated:

"Family first. I love how peller puts boundaries."

@marvo_sneh_ reacted:

"Peller no lie sha. Carter too ďey too much sometimes."

@Akins_Iyanda wrote:

"Anyone them should learn how to respect their family"

Peller's stance on reconciliation with Carter Efe sparks online discussions about respect for spouses and family boundaries. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000, singer responds with promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng