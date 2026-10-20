Odumeje said he has turned down numerous invitations to minister at other churches, citing a troubling trend among Nigerian clerics

The Anambra-based prophet made the comments during an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast published in October 2026

Odumeje also spoke about the late Prophet TB Joshua, naming him as his spiritual father and mentor

Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje or Indabosky Bahose, has addressed why he consistently declines invitations to minister at other pastors' churches, pointing to what he described as a disturbing rise in staged miracles across Nigerian Christendom.

The Anambra-based cleric made the comments during an episode of the Honest Bunch Podcast published on YouTube on October 19, 2026.

Odumeje discusses staged miracles in Nigerian churches and explains his refusal to minister at other pastors’ churches. Photo: realprophetodumeje/tbjoshua

Source: Instagram

"Arrangees [staged miracles] in churches are becoming too much in Nigeria. That is why I don't go to other clerics' churches as guest minister. I have turned down a lot of invitations," Odumeje said during the interview.

Odumeje on miracles in his church

The general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry insisted that the miracles that take place in his church are authentic and open to public scrutiny.

"The miracles we do here, we see their faces. You can take their names and verify," he said.

Odumeje maintained that the standard of miracles performed in his ministry sets it apart from others, and he was unwilling to risk his reputation by associating with churches he considers fraudulent.

Odumeje discusses the growing controversy over staged church miracles and identifies T.B. Joshua as an influential figure in his ministry. Photo: realprophetodumeje/tbjoshua

Source: Instagram

Odumeje names TB Joshua as his spiritual father

During the conversation, Odumeje was asked about his spiritual father, and he did not hesitate to name the late Prophet TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

According to Odumeje, TB Joshua is the only other figure in the world whose ministry he considers comparable to his own in terms of miracles.

"Nobody does my kind of miracle in this world except T.B. Joshua. T.B. Joshua is my spiritual father. That's my mentor. There is a spiritual connectivity between us. That's why, when he left, I am in the house with Mommy. So, I visit his house. And then me and Mommy pray together and thank God for what he have done because our father T.B. Joshua finished his job very perfectly. We don't have much time to spend while we are here on a mission. Even me, my time is already clocking," he said.

The comment about his own time "clocking" drew attention, with Odumeje appearing to reflect on the finite nature of ministry and life itself.

Watch Odumeje speak about his church, miracles and TB Joshua in the YouTube video below:

Odumeje recalls life as a street fighter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje described himself as a dangerous man before becoming a preacher.

The Onitsha-based cleric said people paid him to fight their battles, with confrontations often scheduled in public.

Odumeje also recalled facing attacks from former associates after embracing Christianity and preaching on Onitsha streets, saying his faith and Bible verses helped him remain steadfast.

Source: Legit.ng