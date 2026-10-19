Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson pushed back against his 'womaniser' reputation in an old podcast interview that resurfaced on X on October 19, 2026

Egbuson pointed to his gruelling film schedule as the reason his romantic life is far quieter than people assume

The actor admitted he often returns home exhausted and alone, confessing that the dating pool also shrinks as one gets older

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has spoken out against the popular belief that he is a womaniser, saying his hectic work life leaves little room for the kind of romantic juggling his critics imagine.

The comments came from an appearance on the Culture League podcast, originally published on YouTube on July 21, 2025, which resurfaced and began circulating on X on October 19, 2026.

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson explains how his busy acting career affects his romantic relationships. Photo: timini

Source: Instagram

Timini Egbuson acknowledged that his public image paints a picture of someone constantly surrounded by women, but argued the reality is far less glamorous.

Timini Egbuson says Nollywood is taking over his life

According to the actor, the past two to three years have been dominated almost entirely by work, with set days stretching so long that he frequently arrives home around 11 p.m., completely drained.

He said watching some of his friends manage multiple romantic interests simultaneously genuinely baffles him, because he simply cannot see where the time would come from.

"A lot of people assume that I'm a womaniser, right? But I'm not. In the past two, three years, Nollywood has taken over my life in a way that there's no room, except you be the most unserious. Some of my guys, wey get like four girls, five girls; they follow talk. I'm like, how do you find the time? From being on set all day to getting back at 11 p.m., tired, I don't have the capacity for that, so I'm not as in the streets as people may think I am," he said.

Timini Egbuson discusses his love life and the demands of his Nollywood career in an old interview. Photo: timini

Source: Instagram

Timini Egbuson on the quieter reality behind closed doors

Timini Egbuson also offered a candid glimpse into his private life after the cameras stop rolling, noting that his wind-down routine is far less exciting than his reputation suggests.

He added:

"But I enjoy. To be fair, I don't even mind it because I enjoy the whole thing. In reality, when I get back home sometimes, I'm taking a shot of Martell to just calm down when it's time to sleep alone. You know, I'm just like, God, if only people knew that. More or less, I've been alone. One thing you forget again is that the older you get, you're no longer as in the mix as you know. No matter how young a baby boy should look, the truth is that you're getting older, so you don't come up for this. The pool of people to even pick from is getting smaller as the days go by."

The actor's candour appeared to resonate with many who watched the clip circulate online, with his reflections on ageing and solitude striking a surprisingly relatable note for a celebrity often associated with youthful energy and charm.

Watch Timini Egbuson address the ‘womaniser’ tag in the X video below:

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Timini Egbuson wrote a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice.

Source: Legit.ng