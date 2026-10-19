Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has named actress Damilola Adegbite as his celebrity crush during a recent interaction with a TikTok content creator

His choice may surprise fans who have linked him romantically with actress Bimbo Ademoye because of their perceived closeness

Timini's comments have drawn attention to his admiration for Adegbite, who has previously shared a video about women's behaviour during ovulation

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has got people talking after naming actress Damilola Adegbite as his celebrity crush, rather than Bimbo Ademoye, whom he has been rumoured to be romantically involved with.

The actor shared his choice during a recent quick interview with a TikTok content creator, offering a glimpse into the Nollywood star who catches his attention.

Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye have been rumoured to be in a relationship. Photos: @timiniegbuson/@bimboademoye/IG.

Source: Instagram

When asked about his celebrity crush in the Nigerian film industry, Timini did not hesitate to mention Adegbite.

“My celebrity crush in Nollywood is Damilola Adegbite,” he said.

His response has drawn attention because some fans might have expected him to name Ademoye, given the rumours surrounding their relationship and their perceived closeness.

However, Timini's answer does not establish anything about his relationship status or suggest that he and Ademoye are romantically involved.

Timini's comment also referenced a video Adegbite shared about how women behave during ovulation.

The actress, who was previously married, has attracted attention for her social media content, including discussions about relationships and women's experiences.

Although Timini did not provide an elaborate explanation for his choice, his direct answer has put Adegbite in the spotlight as the actress he admires.

Watch the Instagram video of Timini naming Damilola Adegbite as his celebrity crush here:

Reactions trail Timini's choice of Damilola Adegbite as his crush

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@fhnluxury stated:

"Your friend can’t be your crush anymore. What are you crushing again when you have the person all to yourself. Bimbo is his friend and colleague. Dami is his crush"

@ange_lekoffi shared:

"Bimbo is his best friend, so why would she be his crush? Bimbo isn't his crush, but she's the one who's close to him. So what?"

@smart_link_repairs noted:

"When I see Bimbo doing certain things with Timini, I go just dey smh."

Timini Egbuson names actress Damilola Adegbite as his celebrity crush. Photo: @damilolaadegbite/IG.

Source: Instagram

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Timini Egbuson left many buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice.

Source: Legit.ng