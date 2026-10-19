Eniola Badmus visibly reacted when comedian Isbae U named Laide Bakare as one of his favourite actresses during a podcast appearance

The two Nollywood actresses have a well-documented rivalry, with past public call-outs and a reported confrontation at a party

Fans who spotted Badmus's facial expression and hiss quickly flooded social media with amused reactions

Eniola Badmus could not hide her feelings when comedian and skit maker Isbae U casually dropped Laide Bakare's name as one of his favourite actresses during a podcast recording.

The actress was a guest on Isbae U's podcast when the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus response as Isbae U names Laide Bakare his favourite actress. Photo credit@laidebakare/@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

The moment he mentioned Laide Bakare, Badmus audibly hissed, and her facial expression shifted in a way that did not go unnoticed by viewers after the clip surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, 18 October 2026.

During the exchange, Isbae U tried to stand his ground, telling Badmus that everyone is entitled to their preferences. Badmus, to her credit, quickly collected herself.

"Yes, yes, that so you have your choice," she replied, before adding, "Apologies on that. Yeah, I'm listening."

Isbae U pressed the point: "I have my choice. Okay, you can do too much to my choice. Okay."

Eniola Badmus appears on Isbae U's podcast, fans react. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare's rivalry

The reaction landed harder because of the very public history between the two actresses. Badmus and Bakare have traded words on social media on more than one occasion, and the tension between them reportedly spilled over into a face-to-face confrontation on a film set

. That backstory gave the seemingly brief moment on the podcast a much heavier weight for fans watching.

Here is the Instagram video of Eniola Badmus on the Isbea U podcast as she reacted to the mention of Lide Bakere's name:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus's expression

The clip quickly gained traction online, with viewers finding both the hiss and the recovery highly entertaining. Here is what fans had to say:

@fulanifunke commented:

"I think u guys should get to the Ring for boxing, we want check something."

@daracrispy wrote:

"Nah cruise sis, let it go btw you are so beautiful @laidebakare i saw you yesterday at the event"

@motuntiriayooluwa_aj noted:

"The facial expressions isn't necessarily tho."

@ara_dog_feeds shared:

"She didn't mean it..twas cruise ma. If you go Baeyu show, you go do pass that one. Aunty Lade Pls...Baeyu Sabi rage bait. Pls sis"

@adunniade_bola added:

"Na play mami Emabinu"

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

Source: Legit.ng