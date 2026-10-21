Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, who is considered the youngest traditional ruler in Yorubaland, bagged a university degree in 2026

The Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom was crowned king in 2019 at just 16 and balanced royal duties with academic life at ABUAD

Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye and Ekiti governor Biodun Oyebanji were among prominent figures spotted at the convocation

One of Nigeria's youngest traditional rulers has added a university degree to his royal crown, and the internet cannot stop celebrating him.

Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, the Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State, graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) in 2026, completing his studies under the College of Social and Management Sciences. Videos from his convocation ceremony circulated widely on Wednesday, October 21, drawing admiration from fans and prominent figures alike.

Ooni of Ife and Ekiti governor attend Oba Oloyede Adekoya's graduation. Credit: officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: Instagram

The young monarch was crowned king in 2019 at the age of 16, widely recognised as the youngest traditional ruler in Yorubaland. Rather than allow his throne to mark the end of his academic journey, he chose to pursue higher education, balancing the weight of royal responsibilities with the demands of university life at ABUAD in Ado-Ekiti.

His story gained significant attention online after the convocation footage emerged, with many marvelling at how he managed both worlds simultaneously.

Dignitaries attend Oba Oloyede Adekoya's convocation

The occasion drew considerable star power. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, and Ekiti governor Biodun Oyebanji were among the notable personalities spotted at the event, underlining the significance of the young king's achievement.

His journey from ascending the throne as a teenager to walking across a university graduation stage has been celebrated as a powerful statement about the value of education, regardless of status or circumstance.

Congratulations pour in for Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II. Credit: officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: Instagram

A video of Oba Oloyede Adekoya arriving at his convocation in a gown is below:

A video of Ooni of Ife's arrival at Oba Oloyede Adekoya's convocation is below:

Reactions as Oba Oloyede Adekoya graduates

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read the comments from Instagram below:

excelworld_beauty commented:

"Will kabiesi go for youth service"

ade_sijii said:

"Why were the guys looking 👀 like he stole their moment 😂 Congratulations, your royal highness."

layo_dos commented:

"Look at the way they are looking at him so una no fit greet , so because his also a student , you can’t respect his crown."

dy_fabrics said:

"See as them Dey look am 😂😂 ,make king no go school again …congratulations kabiyesi."

Youngest Yoruba monarch issues warning

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II issued a firm directive to Nigerians over the growing trend of addressing him casually because of his age.

The monarch, widely regarded as the youngest king in Yorubaland, made his displeasure known through an official statement released by his Chief of Staff, Amb. Prince Adefemi Michael Olorunfemi.

The palace said the reminders had become necessary following repeated instances of people addressing the king in ways deemed disrespectful.

Source: Legit.ng