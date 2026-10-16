Zlatan Ibile has spoken about his eight-year relationship with his partner, Davita, praising her for understanding him

Davita explained why she does not need flowers or expensive gifts to feel loved, saying she understands her partner and appreciates his efforts

The Nigerian rapper described Davita as the final piece in the story he believes God is writing for him

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has opened up about his relationship with his partner, Davita, explaining why he values her understanding and approach to love.

The couple recently announced the date for their grand wedding in Lagos.

During a recent interview, the Zanku crooner spoke about their eight-year relationship, highlighting Davita's hardworking nature and her ability to keep their private matters away from public scrutiny.

Zlatan Ibile speaks about his eight-year relationship with his partner, Davita, praising her for understanding him. Photos: @zlatanibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davita explains why she does not need flowers

During the conversation, Davita said she did not need Zlatan to do much to make her feel loved because she understood him.

She explained that while she appreciated flowers, gifts, and other thoughtful gestures, she did not depend on them to feel validated in their relationship.

The mother of two added that understanding where Zlatan was coming from, even during difficult moments, helped her appreciate his actions.

Her comments highlighted the importance of understanding a partner's personality and love language rather than measuring affection solely through grand gestures.

Zlatan praises Davita's approach to their relationship

The rapper described Davita as hardworking, noting that she had always worked since they met. He also praised her for understanding how the media operates.

According to Zlatan, there had never been a time when their disagreements led Davita to post cryptic messages on Instagram Stories or publicly invite speculation about their relationship.

Reflecting on the potential influence of a partner, he said he had seen how a woman could make or break a man, particularly someone navigating the entertainment industry.

Watch the X video of Zlatan Ibile's interview here:

Reactions trail Zlatan Ibile interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@its_Miguel04 stated:

"If a woman love you genuinely everything become so easy in the relationship."

@themenacex noted:

"Weytin concern African man with giving him woman flowers"

@MarvyyAluka wrote:

"Nigha let him talk lmao"

Zlatan describes Davita as the final piece in the story he believes God is writing for him. Photo: @zlatanibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Portable challenges Zlatan Ibile’s ₦500m balance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile sparked reactions after displaying a ₦500 million wallet balance on his Greatiby account on September 6, 2026.

Portable questioned the authenticity of the amount, claiming it was impossible for an artiste to keep such a large sum in one account and making allegations about the source of the money.

Zlatan responded by mocking Portable’s Fanta ambassador ambitions, saying ₦500 million would still seem far away to him despite his soap and Fanta activities.

Source: Legit.ng