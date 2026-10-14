BBNaija Season 11 finalist Ricky was surprised by his fanbase, the Risky Gang, with an extraordinary birthday package

The Risky Gang reportedly pulled together the lavish surprise in just nine days, including a fully furnished duplex in Lagos

Fellow former housemates Yusuf, Bells and Blue showed up to celebrate Ricky at the private birthday party

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ricky, whose full name is Patrick Jumbo, has received a remarkable birthday package from his devoted fanbase, the Risky Gang, sparking fresh conversations about the loyalty BBNaija fans show to their favourite housemates long after the cameras stop rolling.

A video circulating online captured the moment Ricky was presented with a fully furnished, four-bedroom duplex in Lagos, complete with electronics and household essentials, as part of a coordinated surprise. The gesture was not a one-off; the Risky Gang also handed him a MacBook, ₦5 million in cash, a spa voucher, food and grocery vouchers, cocktails, and decorations.

Fans surprise BBNaija star Ricky as he celebrates his birthday. Credit: ricky.jumbo

Source: UGC

What makes the birthday package even more remarkable is the timeline. Fans reportedly organised the entire celebration in roughly nine days, pulling together what amounts to a life-changing gift in under a fortnight.

Ricky fans celebrate their favourite housemate

Ricky competed on BBNaija Season 11, titled "Show Ya Sef," which ran for 70 days before concluding on October 4, 2026, with Temi Nkem being crowned the winner. During the season, Ricky was widely noted for his calm, laid-back personality, which clearly resonated with a strong pocket of viewers who rallied behind him throughout the competition.

Several fellow former housemates, including Yusuf, Bells and Blue, attended the private birthday celebration, adding a reunion flavour to the occasion.

The gesture fits squarely into a well-established BBNaija tradition, where fan communities go above and beyond to spoil well-liked housemates with luxury gifts once they return to civilian life.

Reactions trail gift Ricky fans gifted him on his 34th birthday. Credit: rickyjumbo

Source: Instagram

The video of fans presenting gift to Ricky is below:

Here are some of the reactions that followed on Twitter:

@BabyM07 wrote:

"Happy birthday Ricky"

@lucyy_bruleey stated:

"winners of that show always seem to get the real prize after the cameras leave. the 3 bedroom is the part thats actually changing his life."

@EjanlaOfnaija commented:

"BBN no really get people's attention ds year,,, Tinubu is dealing with everyone"

@Fanklyz shared:

"For this guy wey no serious with anything for house! Well I want hear again when he gift it to people around him cuz he said he didn't need much!"

@Joythedev_ asked:

"Who are these fans???"

@Swot_olamilekan reacted:

"we're not ready in this country's 😂"

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng