Nigerian woman Oluwatoyin Akinleye Oluwatee has recounted her heartbreaking experience after visiting gospel singer Toluwanisings’ house

The woman said she learnt that the singer had been rushed away when they arrived, adding that they could not see him one last time

Toluwanisings’ family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, saying he died in the early hours of the day

A Nigerian woman, Oluwatoyin Akinleye Oluwatee, has shared a heartbreaking account of what happened when she visited the home of late gospel singer Toluwanisings with her daughters hours before his death was confirmed.

In a post on her Instagram page, Oluwatee said she took her girls to the singer’s house after school, only to discover that he had already been rushed away.

Nigerian woman recounts her heartbreaking experience after visiting gospel singer Toluwanisings’ house. Photos: @toluwanisings/@oluwatee/IG.

Source: Instagram

The visit, which may have been intended as an ordinary stop, ended in disappointment as the family could not see the gospel minister one last time.

Woman recounts visit to Toluwanisings’ house

Sharing her grief on Instagram, Oluwatee described the day as painful and said the experience had left her heartbroken.

She wrote:

“Heartbroken what a painful day… After school,I took my girls to his house only to hear everyone had rushed to TOUN . When we got there, we couldn’t even see him one last time . Life is truly short…… This hurts deeply”

Her account offered a glimpse into the confusion and distress surrounding the singer’s final hours, as concern about his condition spread among those trying to reach him.

Toluwanisings’ family confirms his death

The family of Toluwanisings confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14.

According to the statement, the singer died in the early hours of the day, hours after his appearance at Bidemi Olaoba’s concert in Ibadan on Tuesday night.

News of his passing came amid online reports and messages about his condition. Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi shared a message on Instagram, while content creator Woli Agba had earlier urged caution as uncertainty surrounded the reports.

Toluwanisings’ family confirms his death

The uncertainty surrounding the singer’s condition ended after his family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

According to the statement, Toluwanisings died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14. The announcement came amid reports and messages circulating online about the gospel singer, with lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi also sharing a message on Instagram.

Content creator Woli Agba had earlier shared a cryptic post that appeared to urge caution amid the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, a man who said he was at a hospital when the singer was rushed in recounted what he claimed to have witnessed.

Read the woman's post about Toluwanisings here:

Toluwanisings’ family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng