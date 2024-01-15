Nigerian activist JustAdetoun recently trended online after a video interview she had with Chude about TB Joshua went viral

Another excerpt from the interview where Adetoun spoke about her marriage and the spiritual battles she fought to win her hubby trends

During the conversation, JustAdetoun revealed that her husband had 87 girlfriends, and some of them did everything possible to destroy their marriage

Social media activist and political commentator Adetoun Onajobi, better known as JustAdetoun, was recently on Chude Jidenowo's show.

During her interview with Chude, Adetoun shared different stories, including what she saw when she lived with the late Pastor, Prophet TB Joshua.

JustAdetoun recently stunned many online with some revelations she made about her husband. Photo credit: @justadetoun

Source: Instagram

She also spoke about her father being an occultic member of the Ogboni group. However, a recent excerpt from the interview where she talked about her husband and marriage has sparked reactions online.

During the interview, Adetoun shared how she had to fight numerous battles, including spiritual and physical, to win her husband.

"When I met my husband, he had 87 girlfriends" - Adetoun revealed

The activist shared with Chude how she had to compete with 87 other women to win her husband's love.

JustAdetoun shared that some battles she fought to win her husband were more straightforward than others.

The gospel singer revealed how she fought some of the battles spiritually and physically.

When Chude asked her why she stayed and competed with other women for a man's love, Adetoun said:

"I did it because I realized I’m on an assignment in his life. He also struggled with it."

Watch the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to the interview

The interview was trailed with several comments; here are some gathered by Legit.ng:

@zeeeknow:

"God Abeg! No allow this woman use lie kill us."

@gbengaartsmith:

"I don't think I like this new direction Chude is taking. I saw your platform as a "ministry," not a mere entertainment outlet. Was I wrong???"

@eliora_4_:

"Ha Lion of the tribe of judah…eyin pa sonabayah iro…Linus mba I hail oo."

@jimi.dash:

"We need to check on her husband mental health the man is going through a lot."

@funmieleshinojerinde:

"Chude don enter am for this interview.......next time you go ask before you go interview person!"

@fingerchops:

"Things you would never think someone can say, too many exaggerations. Some of these things might have happened but they were too exaggerated. Ahan!"

@oluwatosin_alo:

"Lamba Minister, DJ YK Mule."

@ade2u2u_:

"You just think say we go drink the zobo just like that. Chelsea comon nah...We’re tired of this Lamba. Edakun."

@esechekwa:

"@sheennatural anyone who can survive this interview must have bulletproof as undergarments because Wetin be dis."

@adebayo.akinyemi:

"Toun u can lie !!!!"

@shean_hawtie:

"I love you @justadetoun for coming out to say all these. If you don’t understand spirituality then you can’t understand her story."

