Some Nigerian celebrities decided not to look outside the celebrity pool for their better halves and they seem to have gotten it right

While some celebrity marriages have hit the rocks or become shaky from controversies and dramas, others have continued to live in a fairytale

From cute loved-up photos to amazing moments with fans sharing in their joy, some stars have managed to keep the drama out of their homes

Nigerian celebrity marriages just like many others can't be rosy all the time, but some couples have managed to stay away from the usual dramas and controversies in society.

While some marriages have ended sourly with messy trails on social media, others give fans renewed hopes that love still lives with the right person.

From loved-up moments to celebratory wins, and beautiful posts on Instagram, some celebrity marriages are close to perfect and we love it.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celeb couples whose marriages have been drama-free so far.

1. Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi

The filmmakers get fans gushing occasionally with their posts on social media. Toyin does not hesitate to praise and gush over her husband.

Kolawole on the other hand has a mission to let people know that he married the best woman on earth.

This is one couple that is a real definition of goals on social media.

2. Banky W and Adesua

We are sure that Mr Capable and his madam are aware that a lot of people have invested in the relationship from the beginning.

The celebrity couple are the poster stars for a beautiful relationship and for many, they complement each other.

Banky and Adesua despite their challenges still inspire many to believe in love.

3. Akah and Claire

The actor and his artist wife are another example of a young couple dishing out goals to their fans.

Akah and his wife became favourites when they shared tips that made their marriage work.

The way they also support and toot each other is awe-inspiring.

4. Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda and Ibrahim are another Nollywood couple that do not hesitate to share their moments on social media.

The pair have always been fan favourites since their days on Tinsel and years after their marriage, they still dish out beautiful content with their beautiful relationship.

The actors also take turns dragging and teasing each other as well.

5. Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

Lateef and his wife teased Nigerians with their relationship and when they finally let the cat out of the bag, they had an army of supporters.

The actor has managed to bring out the fun and playful side of his colleague with his pranks and tricks that they share on social media.

The couple also love to share their beautiful moments as they use the opportunity to gush over each other.

Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman’s almost 2-year-old son learns Mathematics

For most kids, especially toddlers, all they want to do is sleep, eat, watch cartoons and play, but Nollywood stars Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor's son Keon is built differently.

According to a video, the actor's son who is 22-months-old loves to watch alphabet and number blocks on his tablet instead of cartoons.

Suleiman shared a video of the boy attentively watching a video on addition with rapt attention. He added that at Keon's age, all he wanted to do was eat, play, and watch cartoons.

