Luxury jeweller Malivelidhood has taken to social media with a cry for help following death threats sent to him

The businessman took to IG with a brief narration about how he linked up business partners and is now having to take responsibility for a failed transaction

Malivelihood claimed that the individuals are requesting a full refund of the 2018 transaction while letting him know that the late Dammy Riche died for not playing ball

Popular businessman Olusola Awujoola aka Malivelihood has given his followers and online supporters a course for concern after sharing his current predicament on Instagram.

The businessman shared a post narrating how he learnt a lesson in 2018 about the subtle dangers involved in linking business partners together.

Malivelihood says he's being threatened by business partners.

Source: Instagram

According to him, entering such arrangements makes a person a guarantor of sorts for both parties and it has the tendency to backfire if things go bad.

In his words:

"I will never introduce or help link anybody up. Never again… because if anything happens on the long run they will come back to you the innocent party to try to blame you. I just realized it’s like automatically signing up to be the guarantor for both sides and I won’t do that ever again."



Malivelihood’s predicament

A post that followed saw the businessman making reference to a business transaction he made back in 2018.

According to him, some business partners commissioned a pendant with him and afterwards asked to be linked up with another customer who happened to be the late Dammy Richie.

Malivelihood went on to explain that the commissioned pendant has been with him ever since on the insistence of the customers. Fast forward to the present, Malivelihood said the individuals are asking for a cash refund of an item he already produced in 2018.

He claimed the business partners are now blackmailing him and even issuing subtle death threats while informing him that the late Dammy Richie died over a failed transaction with them.

Malivelihood equally added that he knew nothing of the transaction between Dammy Richie and the people in question.



Fans advise Malivelihood

djshevy_tee commented:

"I know you are trying to clear the air sir , but it is better you report this issues to the police , social media is not court of law."

Maverick__rex wrote:

"Call police make police track their lines."

pweety_gifted:

"Use DSS to track them down and get a lawyer,No weapon formed against you shall prosper No be only refund job since 2018."

Malivelihood splashes millions on Rolex watch for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that jeweller Malivelihood got tongues rolling on social media after splashing over N30 million on a Rolex wristwatch for his wife.

The celebrity jeweller explained that his wife has wanted the watch for a long time and it took him three years to find the exact one she wanted.

Malivelihood also penned a beautiful note to his woman as he wished her a happy birthday celebration.

