Private individuals and organizations have the right to own private universities in Nigeria provided they meet the requirements.

This explains the reason for the ever-increasing number of private universities owned by mostly religious bodies and private individuals.

The 14 steps to establishing private universities in Nigeria. Photo Credit: NUC/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the National University Commission (NUC) website, there are 14 steps to take before approval of a license can be granted by the federal government for the establishment of a private university in Nigeria.

Below are the 14 steps to establishing private universities in Nigeria

Apply in writing to the Executive Secretary of the NUC. The intent for the establishment of the university. The intent has to do with the name of the proposed University, the location, the mission and vision, the nature of the proposed university and its proposed focal niche in the current Nigerian University System, etc. Interview interested applicants/ promoters to ascertain their seriousness Collection of Application Forms

Interested applicants are expected to send a representative to come to the NUC with the prescribed payment to collect a set of ten (10) application forms in person, copies of guidelines and other requirements are also given for proper guidance. Other clarifications are also sought and given as appropriate.

4. Submission of Application Forms and Relevant Documents (step 4)

The completed application forms are forwarded with a non-refundable processing fee in Bank Draft addressed to NUC along with one or more of the following documents, if ready:

Draft Academic Brief;

Draft Physical Masterplan;

Draft University Law;

Counterpart Deed of Assignment;

Certificate of Incorporation/Registration of Proprietors (accompanied with Articles and Memorandum of Association);

Deed of Assignment/Certificate of Occupancy;

Letter of Available Liquid Cash; and

Bank Guarantee of Funds to the tune of N200 Million from a reputable Bank.

5. Interactive Meeting of DEPU with the proposed university (Step 5)

The process of documentation and other matters bordering on university governance are discussed and many grey areas are resolved during the interactive meeting.

6. Completion of Submission of Outstanding relevant documents (Step 6)

The submission of relevant documents includes the draft Academic Briefs, draft Masterplan and the draft University Law.

7. Intensive Review/Analysis of Documents by experts in Relevant NUC Departments

The completed application forms and relevant documents are forwarded to the professional Departments for analysis after which their comments and observations on such documents are sent to the Committee for onward transmission to the proposed university.

8. First Verification Visit

DEPU undertakes a verification visit to the proposed university to review their documents with them on a one-on-one basis and to assess the level of preparedness in terms of documentation. During this visit, an inspection of physical facilities is also undertaken to ascertain their adequacy for the proposed Colleges for the first phase.

9. Revision of Documentation by Proprietors based on Report by DEPU of NUC

The proposed university is expected to revise its documents and undertake modifications to its facilities to reflect the prescriptions given during the visit.

10. Second Verification Visit

This is expected to be the final visit to the proposed university, where evidence of available liquid cash documents is inspected and analyzed by the financial expert on the Committee. The Bank Guarantee of Funds to the tune of N200 million will also be sighted along with other legal documents for eventual submission to NUC. A final inspection of physical facilities is also carried out to ascertain whether they agree with the approved NUC norms.

11. Security Screening of Proprietors and Board of Trustees

The purpose of screening the proprietor (Promoter) and members of the Board of Trustees of the proposed universities is to enable the Government to ascertain the credibility of those who are sponsoring the university project and to ensure that they are not persons of questionable character.

12. Approval By NUC Management

DEPU on return to NUC from the final verification visit, writes a comprehensive report with scores to the NUC Management for its consideration and further necessary action.

13. Approval By NUC Board

The NUC Management, upon receipt of the DEPU report on the proposed university, considers and makes appropriate recommendations to the University Development Committee (UDC) of the NUC Board for its consideration after which the latter submits it to the Board for ratification. The Board, thereafter, forwards its recommendation to the Federal Government through the Honourable Minister of Education for its consideration and approval.

14. Approval by Federal Executive Council

The Federal Executive Council considers the recommendations of the NUC Board and Security report on the proposed university’s Promoters. If approved, a three-year Provisional Licence is granted to the Proprietor. Only satisfactory performance during the probationary period will earn the Proprietor a substantive License.

