Getty Images has announced plans to merge with another big industry player - Shutterstock - in a $3.7 billion deal

Getty Images CEO Peter Craig will lead the merged companies and will be raking in annual revenue of $2 billion

It is expected that the move would attract a lot of antitrust scrutiny, especially as the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump draws near

Getty Images has announced plans to merge with its foremost competitor, Shutterstock.

The merger will create a single company worth $3.7 billion, which is set to become a powerhouse in the industry.

Both companies have battled with dwindling revenues in the last year due to the emerging competition with Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated images, which reduced the demand for stock images.

As two of the leading players in the licensed visual content space, Getty and Shutterstock project that this merger will help them cut back on costs and unlock more revenue opportunities to offset the growing pressure from AI advancement into the image generation space.

Share prices surge

Investors see the potential of this merger, and both companies' stock prices have appreciated significantly since the announcement.

Shutterstock shares surged by 22.7% after the announcement, while Getty Images shares soared 39.7%.

This is coming after years of declining stock prices for both companies, largely caused by reduced demand for stock imagery as mobile cameras become more prevalent.

Post-merger shareholding structure

Under the agreement, Shutterstock shareholders will have three options: $28.80 per share in cash, 13.67 shares of Getty Images stocks, or a combination of 9.17 Getty shares plus $9.50 in cash for each Shutterstock share.

Reuters estimates show that the transaction values the deal at over $1 billion.

Getty will lead the merger

Getty CEO Craig Peters will lead the combined company, which will generate nearly $2 billion in annual revenue.

The new company will be expected to leverage Getty’s extensive content library alongside Shutterstock’s robust platform community to strengthen its market position and move on to bigger wins.

Mr. Peters has expressed confidence that the merger will secure approval from the relevant quarters in good time.

He downplayed the potential risks posed by AI to the industry, stating that customers have always had options in the past, and they could trust the regulators in the U.S.A and Europe to protect their interests.

Antitrust oversight under Trump

Experts, however, anticipate continued rigorous antitrust oversight.

John Newman, a law professor at the University of Miami, noted that recent changes in the US Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division signal an aggressive approach to mergers under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Stricter scrutiny is to be expected, with Gail Slater heading the division.

