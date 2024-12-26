The National Bureau of Statistics has budgeted N35m for “Capacity Building on Cybersecurity and Data Centre Management”

This plan is part of its 2025 budget proposal, including critical budget allocations to other capacity-building programs

This move was necessitated by the recent cyberattack, which led to a data breach that left the NBS website inaccessible for over a week

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics is set to spend N35 million on cybersecurity training in 2025 to prevent further repeats of the cyberattack which compromised its website this month.

The bureau’s website was hacked on December 18, shortly after it released several critical reports, including the Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report.

In response to this incident, the NBS 2025 report seeks to address the concerns of its vulnerability to cyberattacks with this training and several others targeted at improving operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, the Statistician General of Nigeria, has allocated 35m to cybersecurity training following a recent website hack. Photo Credit: NBS

The crime report also showed that Nigerians paid a staggering N2.23 trillion in ransom between May 2023 and April 2024.

More capacity-building allocations

The Punch reports that the NBS total 2025 expenditure amounted to N9.85bn, with personnel costs accounting for N6.65bn.

The NBS will further strengthen capacity in several areas with N45m for Reform and Service Delivery Capacity Building.

Financial Management Capacity Building and Sustainable Procurement Methods Capacity Building will each get N25m in the budget, while training for creating Infographics and Statistical reports will receive N10m.

The bureau will also spend N35m on SDG tracking, N50m on tracking the implementation of the 8-point agenda, and N30m on revising the Statistics Act.

Budget for 2025 surveys and reports

As part of its constitutional duties to conduct surveys, the NBS has also allocated N500m for the Labour Force Survey, N55m for the National Agricultural Sample Survey, and N60m for the National Integrated Survey of Establishment.

The bureau has budgeted N60m for the compilation of Quarterly GDP by Production, Expenditure, and Income, N50m for the System of Administrative Statistics Reports, N15m for the Waste Generated Statistics Report in Nigeria, and N20m for the Compilation of Tourism, Education, Health, and Natural Resources Satellite Accounts.

NBS budgeted N10m for the NBS Annual Report and Quarterly Progress Reports, N15m for the Annual Abstract of Statistics has received N15m, N9m for the Production of Demographic Statistics Bulletin, and N80m has been set aside for the National Consultative Committee on Statistics, an initiative that facilitates collaboration among stakeholders in the national statistical system.

Other important allocations are; N36m for the Quarterly Production of Foreign Trade in Goods and Trade Intensity Index, N40m for the Producer Price Index Production, and N80m for the Consumer Price Index Production, a critical measure of inflation in the country throughout the year.

Unauthorised access in Nigeria's NIN database

Earlier, Legit.ng reported unauthorised access to the National Identification Number (NIN) database.

This incident prompted an investigation led by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Reports suggest that the personal data of Nigerians in the database was accessed without limitations and subsequently sold to third parties.

