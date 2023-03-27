A source at Opay has said that the news of CBN suspension was not just untrue and malicious but intended to drive it out of business

According to the source, competitors planted the fake news because Opay’s operations threatened them

He said the company had witnessed a massive sign-up and downloads in the past three months

Following the viral news that the Central Bank of Nigeria wants to suspend the accounts of two digital payment platforms, Opay and PalmPay, a source at Opay has said that the company is aware of the fake news sources.

A senior officer at the company, who craved anonymity, told Legit.ng that the fake news was planted on social media to discredit the company, drive fear into users and ultimately make them stop using the platform and other payment platforms because they provided relief for Nigerians when most platforms owned by commercial banks could not carry out hitch-free transactions.

Opay suspects competitors

Reacting to the speculation, the source who spoke to Legit.ng said:

“Our platforms were and remain the sources of relief for Nigerians who are suffering the pains of failed transactions by banks. Imagine sending money via your bank, which takes ages to deliver.

“So, these people want to run us out of business and make it hard for us to operate. CBN heavily regulates us, and we adhere strictly to its rules. So, we were shocked when the news started flying around that we were under the radar of CBN.”

Asked if the company has identified the exact source of the fake news and if he is still determining if the competition may have planted it, the source said it could be competitors or big guys in the financial sector.

According to him, many Nigerians were abandoning their bank apps and flocking to the platform for transactions, stating the app was downloaded millions of times. The company has seen massive sign-ups in the last three months.

“We can’t say categorically, but we believe those who felt threatened by our operations, how seamless transactions on the platform were, may be behind the fake report.”

CBN refutes reports of alleged Opay suspension

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clarified viral reports that it had suspended the accounts of some fintech firms like Opay and PalmPay.

Vanguard reports that the CBN refuted the reports and described them as fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the Acting Director of Communications of CBN, Isa Abdulmumin disclosed it on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Abuja. Abdulmumin said it “is simply fake.”

The fake news credited to the CBN spokesman claimed that the CBN was prepping to suspend the accounts of the payment platforms because they were used for fraud.

