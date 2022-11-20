Elon Musk has reinstated the banned Twitter account of former US President, Donald Trump

Twitter Users voted in favour of returning the ex-president with a slim 15 million voters saying they want Trump to return

But Trump has snubbed the announcement, saying he does not see any need for it and that he would stick to his Truth Social

Former US president Donald Trump said on Saturday, November 19, 2022, that he had no interest in returning to Twitter after a slim majority voted to reinstate him.

He was banned from the social media platform for inciting violence in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Former US President, Donald Trump and Elon Musk Credit: CARINA JOHANSEN / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

15 million wants Trump's return

About 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll conducted by Elon Musk, with 51.8 per cent asking that he be reinstated.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted.

The announcement by Musk saw Trump's Twitter account, which had 88 million followers before the ban, balloon to 100 million followers after the news.

There were reports by users of needing help to follow the reinstated handle.

Trump snubs Twitter

However, the former US President said via a video that he does not see any reason for it in response to a question by a panel.

As per CNBC, Trump said he would stick to his Truth Social, the app developed by his technology company, saying he has better engagement on the app.

He praised Musk and said he always liked the entrepreneur but said Twitter is plagued with bots and fake accounts.

Musk has always maintained that he return Trump to Twitter, saying in May this year that the timing of Trump's return was closely being watched.

Musk stated that the platform would not reinstate any banned user until there was a clear way.

This week, he reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin who was ousted from Twitter for changing her display name to Elon Musk, violating Musk's new rule against parody accounts.

Trump already has about 4.57 million on Truth Social, which is his main source of communication with his followers, using it to promote his allies, criticise opponents and defend himself.

Source: Legit.ng