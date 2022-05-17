The future of Bitcoin was recently discussed in EL Salvador where about 44 countries met to talk about adoption

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele has announced a meeting of 44 countries, including Nigeria to discuss the future of Bitcoin.

Meeting took place in El Salvador on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Nayib Bukele, El Salvador Credit: George

Source: Getty Images

El Salvador dragging over countries into Bitcoin adoption

TheCable reports that Bukele stated this in a slew of tweets on his official Twitter on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

El Salvador, a South American country was among the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

The Central African Republic is the latest country and the first in Africa to adopt make Bitcoin an official currency along with its official currency.

Bukele said the delegates which consists of 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities, met in El Salvador to talk financial inclusion, digital economy, banking the unbanked and El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin.

Many of the the central bankers were drawn from Africa, South America and Asia.

The countries include Nigeria, Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Namibia, Uganda, Rwanda, Paraguay, Angola, Guinea, Madagascar, Dominican Republic, among others.

Nigeria says not yet time for crypto adoption

Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has consistently frowned againt trading in cryptocurrency and introduced the eNaira so as to lure Nigerian away from crypto.

The CBN, in 2021, imposed over N1.3 billion as penalties against banks for trading in crypto and for flouting its regulation on crypto accounts.

