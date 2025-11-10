Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

NDIC Now Empowered to Prosecute Those Behind Bank Collapses in Nigeria
Money

NDIC Now Empowered to Prosecute Those Behind Bank Collapses in Nigeria

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • The NDIC said the enactment of new laws has empowered it to prosecute those responsible for the collapse of banks
  • The new laws now make it difficult for individuals and organisations culpable in failed bank cases to evade accountability
  • The Corporation said it declared the first round of dividends to uninsured depositors of Heritage Bank, whose license was revoked last year by the CBN

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng covering energy, money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said newly enacted laws have empowered the agency to prosecute those responsible for bank collapses and to effectively liquidate such banks.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Corporation, Thompson Sunday, when he received the President of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), Mr. Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu (SAN), and his council at the NDIC headquarters in Abuja, according to The Sun.

Read also

Calls to sack INEC chairman Amupitan grow over ‘Christian genocide’ legal brief

Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Thompson Sunday
NDIC's managing director, Thompson Sunday, said the commission has been empowered by new laws to prosecute culprits in bank collapses. Photo credit: NDIC
Source: Original

In a statement by the NDIC’s Head of the Communication and Public Affairs Department, the MD said the corporation’s powers to liquidate failed insured financial institutions have been enhanced with the enactment of the NDIC Act No. 30 of 2023 and the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“With the enactment of the NDIC Act 30 of 2023 and the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, the Corporation now has stronger legal backing to prosecute parties at fault in bank failures,” Sunday said.

He noted that those responsible for bank failures used to evade prosecution in the past, but the new laws now make that impossible.

He said:

“Individuals no longer hide behind loopholes to escape liability. Today, many approach the NDIC to settle voluntarily, aware that the noose is tightening.”

Dividends paid to Heritage Bank's uninsured depositors

The Managing Director also noted that the Corporation has declared the first round of liquidation dividends to uninsured depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank, whose license was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Read also

Ghana increases minimum wage for workers, releases how much one can earn daily

He said this was possible because of the legal reforms, and commended the National Assembly for passing the laws.

”The Corporation’s ability to realise sufficient assets to declare a first round of liquidation dividends to the uninsured depositors of defunct Heritage Bank Limited within one year of the revocation of its licence is due to the positive impact of the new legal framework,” Sunday said.

Legit.ng reported that the CBN revoked Heritage Bank’s licence on June 3, 2024, and the NDIC began the sale of the bank’s assets by the last quarter of the same year.

Nigerians withdrawing cash in a bank's ATM stand.
Heritage Bank's license was revoked over financial problems.
Source: Getty Images

Why failed bank customers face recovery delays

Legit.ng reported that the NDIC had given reasons why customers of failed banks often experience delays in recovering their deposits, like in the case of Heritage Bank.

The Corporation said such a delay is due to several litigations that usually precede the collapse of those banks.

It noted that some of the lawsuits are filed by former staff over issues like unpaid salaries, severance payments, exit packages, and benefits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwatobi Odeyinka avatar

Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.

Hot: