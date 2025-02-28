The naira's value depreciated slightly against the United States dollar in the foreign exchange markets

New CBN data shows that the Nigerian currency is still under N1,500/$ rate while the black market naira fell by N5

There is real concern that the depletion of Nigeria's foreign reserves will affect the naira exchange rate value

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The value of Nigerian currency has depreciated against the US Dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that at the end of trading at Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) naira closed at N1,496/$1 on Thursday, February 27.

Naira exchange rate to dollar is unchanged Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Thursday's exchange rate indicates that the naira depreciated by just N1 compared to the closing rate of N1,495 on Wednesday.

However, the naira remained stable against the British pound sterling, closing at N1,898/£1 in the official market, the same rate as the previous day's trading.

Similarly, the euro maintained its exchange rate, selling at N1,572/€1 on Thursday.

In the black market, Bureau de Change operators confirmed that the dollar was sold at a slightly higher rate of N1,505, compared to the previous day's rate of N1,500/$1.

Abdulahhi a BDC trader told Legit.ng:

"I sold the dollar at N1,505/$1 on Thursday to my customers, a N5 increase from yesterday's rate of N1,500. I buy from my customers at N1,470 or N1,475, depending on the amount."

Snapshot of Nigeria's dollar reserves Photo credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

Concerns for naira

There are reports that the naira could come under serious pressure in the weeks ahead due to a drop in the country’s foreign reserves.

Data shows that in the past month, reserves have depleted by over $2 billion as the CBN injected more dollars into the market.

The CBN has also supported the naira by clearing a backlog of foreign exchange demands and boosting dollar supply to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators.

Bloomberg reported that in the last 33 days, foreign reserves have consistently declined.

This decline suggests that the currency may experience volatility in the coming weeks after a period of relative stability.

CBN naira against other foreign currencies exchange rates

CFA – N2.39

Yuan/Renminbi – N206.44

Danish Krona – N210.87

Euro – N1,572.82

Yen – N10.04

Riyal – N399.71

South African Rand – N81.34

Swiss Franc – N1,677.37

Pounds Sterling – N1,898.42

Expert sends warning as Naira gains 9%

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the managing director and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Bismarck Rewane, has cautioned policymakers against becoming careless due to the naira's recent stability and increased predictability.

The economist cautioned Nigerian authorities not to be "carried away" by the rapid currency appreciation, saying it is "temporary" and should be handled carefully.

Rewane did point out that the local currency had gained 9% so far in 2025, but caution should be exercised in light of the naira's recent stability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng