The net worth of South African and luxury billionaire Johann Rupert has reached the highest level ever

New data shows that the wealth gap between Dangote and the South African billionaire is now $4 billion

For years, the Nigerian billionaire has been the richest man in Africa, but 2025 has not been a good start

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has lost his long-held position as Africa’s richest man to South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

New data from Forbes revealed that on Friday, January 31, the gap between Dangote and Rupert’s net worth increased to $4 billion.

Aliko Dangote now needs $4bn to regain Africa's richest man title

Source: Getty Images

This happened as a South African billionaire's net worth rose to a staggering $14.1 billion, from $250 million.

The chairman of a luxury goods conglomerate, whose net worth is now at its highest level ever, has further strengthened his position at the top of Africa’s wealth rankings.

Rupert is now the only African among the world’s 200 richest individuals, ranking 164th.

Aliko Dangote: Africa’s second richest man

On the other hand, Aliko Dangote now ranks as the second richest man in Africa, with a net worth of $10.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Forbes also reports that the Nigerian billionaire’s net worth rose by $11 million on Friday, placing him at 233rd on the global rankings.

Other top African billionaires

There are other notable African billionaires in the Forbes billionaire index.

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer is currently the third richest man in Africa, with a net worth of $9.5 billion, ranking 274th in the world. The South African billionaire's wealth comes from diamonds.

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire, has a net worth of $8 billion, derived from construction and various investments. As of Friday, January 31, he is the fourth richest man in Africa and the 320th richest in the world.

Mike Adenuga

Nigerian telecom and oil mogul Mike Adenuga has a net worth of $6.8 billion, making him the fifth richest man in Africa and the 476th globally.

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Another Nigerian billionaire on the list, Abdulsamad Rabiu, is the sixth richest man in Africa and ranks 727th in the world. The BUA Group chairman has a net worth of $4.6 billion.

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris, a telecom billionaire, is part of Egypt's wealthiest family—his brother, Nassef, is also a billionaire. With a net worth of $3.8 billion, he is the seventh richest man in Africa and ranks 906th in the world.

Other African Billionaires' Net Worth

Mohammed Mansour – Egyptian billionaire with a net worth of $3.3 billion

Koos Bekker – South African billionaire with a net worth of $2.9 billion

Patrice Motsepe – Another South African in the top 10, with a net worth of $2.7 billion

Adebayo Ogunlesi’s wealth grows after new appointment

Legit.ng reports that the net wealth of Nigerian-American billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi increased from $1.7 billion on January 15 to $2.3 billion.

The astonishing increase in his wealth is due to his investment portfolio, which is worth over $1.8 billion.

The addition of Ogunlesi to the OpenAI board enhances his reputation as a visionary leader with a strong track record.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng