Naira has recorded a strong performance against the US dollar in the foreign exchange markets

The new exchange rate is coming ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria

There is also a new exchange rate for the naira against the British pound, the euro rand and other foreign currencies

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The value of the naira has appreciated again against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

According to data from FMDQ securities, the naira exchange rate against the dollar closed at N1,541.52/$.

Naira value improves against the US dollar Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The latest exchange rate is N2.70 or 0.16% depreciation compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of N1,544.02/$1.

The good performance of the naira for the second straight trading day happened as forex supply increased on Friday by 117.8% or $103.06 million to $190.57 million from the $87.51 million recorded a day earlier.

Naira rate against the pound, euro

It was, however, a calmer scenario for the naira against the British pound and the euro in the official market.

Data from the CBN showed that the naira traded flat against the pound sterling and the euro in the official market yesterday at N2,108.64/£1 and N1,772.61/€1, respectively.

CBN exchange rates

CFA: N2.8019

Yuan/Renminbi: N225.49

Danish Krona: N237.59

Euro: N1,772.61

Yen: N11.13

Riyal: N424.79

South African Rand: N90.99

Swiss Franc: N1,876.92

Naira to dollar at black market

The naira also saw positive movement in the black market on Friday, appreciating by N5 against the dollar to trade at N1,660/$1, compared to the previous day's rate of N1,665/$1.

CBN to announce new interest rate on MPC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the date for its next monetary policy committee meeting in September.

At the meeting, the CBN will evaluate the country's financial and economic situation, with a focus on the depreciation of the naira and inflation.

The naira has been experiencing its worst performance since February 2024, and the CBN will be hoping to find a solution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng