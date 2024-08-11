The CBN, led by Yemi Cardoso, conducted its first retail Dutch auction, selling over $800 million at an exchange rate of N1,450 per dollar

The sale is part of the CBN's move to help the naira recover against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market

New data from the CBN showed that 26 banks benefited from the auction, while six banks were disqualified

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold $876.26 million to Nigerians through the newly introduced Retail Dutch Auction System (DAS)

DAS move is part of the apex bank's plans to tackle the mounting demand for foreign exchange (FX) from end users, which is affecting the naira's stability.

What to know about DAS

The Retail Dutch Auction System (DAS) is a method through which the CBN sells foreign exchange (forex) directly to end users through banks.

In this system, the auctioneer (CBN) starts with a high price, gradually lowering it until a bid is placed.

The process is driven entirely by end users' actual demand for forex.

Authorisedized dealers (banks) can only bid for the amount of forex corresponding to the actual requests they have received.

For example, if a bank has received requests totalling $50,000 from its customers, it can only bid for that amount in the CBN auction.

The CBN introduced and used the Dutch Auction System in 1987, 1990 and 2002-2006.

Breakdown of $876.26 million sale

Providing details of the sale, the CBN stated that 32 banks submitted $1.18 billion in bids. Bid rates range from N1495.00/US$ to N1650.00/US$ across 26 participating banks.

However, bids totalling $279.04 million from six banks were disqualified for various reasons. The six banks disqualified for late submissions are United Bank for Africa, First City Monument Bank, Stanbic, and Wema.

While SunTrust was disqualified for no-bid rates, and Rand was disqualified because no bids were received.

For the banks that qualified, the ten banks that received the highest amounts are:

Zenith Bank: $267.86 million

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN): $228.99 million

Access Bank: $79.09 million

Fidelity Bank: $43.62 million

GTBank (GTB): $29.54 million

Standard Chartered (Stanchart): $28.43 million

TAJ Bank: $19.11 million

Jaiz Bank: $16.71 million

Sterling Bank: $14.4 million

Union Bank: $13.27 million

The other 16 banks and how much was received can be found here.

