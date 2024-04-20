Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

Jamie Dimon, the Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan, reaffirmed his stance on Bitcoin, calling it a "public decentralized Ponzi scheme."

The billionaire banker and prominent figure on Wall Street discussed various topics, including market trends, technology, and geopolitical risks, during his appearance on BloombergTV.

JP Morgan CEO Renews Criticism, Calls Bitcoin a 'Fraud' And 'Ponzi Scheme'

Dimon reiterated his scepticism about Bitcoin's viability as a currency, emphasizing his long-standing belief that it lacks prospects in that area.

He said:

“If you mean crypto like Bitcoin, I’ve always said it’s a fraud.

"If they think they're a currency, there's no hope for it. It's a Ponzi scheme."

Nevertheless, he acknowledged the significance of blockchain technology and smart contracts, acknowledging their potential applications.

Dimon clarified that if a cryptocurrency provides something valuable such as smart contracts, which have intrinsic value, then blockchain technology serves a purpose.

Dimon has frequently criticized Bitcoin in recent years, likening it to smoking a cigarette, labelling it as "dangerous" to own, discouraging people from purchasing it, and advocating for governments to prohibit it.

While Dimon recognizes the potential of blockchain and smart contracts, he has consistently condemned Bitcoin, linking it to illicit activities like money laundering and terrorism financing.

The billionaire banker has previously suggested that if these negative use cases cannot be addressed, regulators should step in and shut down Bitcoin.

However, this would pose a significant challenge given the extensive network of over 20,000 Bitcoin nodes currently in operation.

Following a prolonged period of decline, the price of Bitcoin surged above $70,000 in March 2024 and currently hovers around the $63,000 mark, resulting in a market value of $1.2 trillion.

